Fans speculate GTA 6 release date will be around 2024

With the year drawing to a close, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans are still waiting for Rockstar Games to release at least a trailer or teaser for GTA 6. A recent poll conducted by a prominent GTA informer, however, has highlighted 2024 as a potential year for the release of the upcoming sixth title.

It is reasonable to assume that the upcoming title will not be released next year as Rockstar Games has still not revealed any official details, although it's still too early to speculate.

Rockstar Games could spend the upcoming year developing and planning a release date for GTA 6. Thus, this article looks to provide some insight into the various possibilities of the game's launch date.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Fans believe GTA 6 will be released in 2024, according to poll created by popular informer

Ben @videotech_ Poll: Do you think it’s fair to say 2024 is a reasonable release year for the next Grand Theft Auto title? Poll: Do you think it’s fair to say 2024 is a reasonable release year for the next Grand Theft Auto title?

Ben is an influential figure in the Grand Theft Auto community and for a long time, has provided important information about the franchise and Rockstar Games in general. The aforementioned tweet highlights a recent poll conducted by him where he asked if 2024 could be a reasonable release date for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI.

The poll results are not surprising considering the over decade-long gap between GTA V and the upcoming title. Furthermore, this will also give Rockstar Games ample time to release Grand Theft Auto 6.

Many popular figures in the Grand Theft Auto community have also reacted to the poll, sharing their own opinions on the discussion. Chris Klippel tweeted:

Chris’ Klippel @Chris_Klippel

I think (and this is a guess) that the game will be announced next year with a release date of 2024. And that it will be delayed to 2025. :) @videotech_ I don't think so.I think (and this is a guess) that the game will be announced next year with a release date of 2024. And that it will be delayed to 2025. :) @videotech_ I don't think so. I think (and this is a guess) that the game will be announced next year with a release date of 2024. And that it will be delayed to 2025. :)

Like any other AAA title, there is a lot of technical work involved in the development of a game, and Rockstar Games will be looking to provide its fanbase with a product that could supersede its predecessor.

According to Chris, Rockstar Games will reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 next year with a release date of 2024, but that could be delayed until 2025.

Ben @videotech_



But if they're aiming for 2025 that's a quite a gigantic cap between 2013 and 2025, even so for 2018. @Chris_Klippel I think it'll be announced and officially teased in 2023 considering they left out a Miami helicopter in the Christmas tweet.But if they're aiming for 2025 that's a quite a gigantic cap between 2013 and 2025, even so for 2018. @Chris_Klippel I think it'll be announced and officially teased in 2023 considering they left out a Miami helicopter in the Christmas tweet. But if they're aiming for 2025 that's a quite a gigantic cap between 2013 and 2025, even so for 2018.

Ben replied to Chris, mentioning the omission of a Miami Helicopter, a supposed Easter egg that fans recently found in a Christmas celebration gif shared by Rockstar Games on its official Twitter account. This is not new though, considering more players have been discovering such secret Easter eggs since the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was out.

Ben mentioned that if Rockstar Games decides to release Grand Theft Auto VI in 2025, it will mark a gap of over a decade between the two titles, while indicating Rockstar Games may try to avoid this and stick to 2024 for the game's release.

