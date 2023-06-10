5 fastest cars in GTA Online before the San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update is going to come out on June 13, 2023, and the list of the fastest cars could change in that patch. Several new vehicles are expected to be drip-fed for that DLC, some of which may include HSW modifications. Remember, cars with those upgrades tend to be the fastest. Unfortunately, HSW modifications are only present in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online.

Note that all top speeds listed in this article were recorded by YouTuber Broughy1322. The figures provided here assume the cars are fully upgraded.

In case some readers are curious, the automobiles listed below should still be among the fastest once San Andreas Mercenaries goes live.

These are the five fastest cars in GTA Online pre-San Andreas Mercenaries update

5) HSW Deveste Eight

The HSW Deveste Eight (Image via Rockstar Games)

Recorded top speed pre-San Andreas Mercenaries: 151.75 mph

The first vehicle on this list is the HSW Deveste Eight. Its base model was already one of the fastest supercars, at an impressive top speed of 131.75 mph. However, one flaw with it was that the car wasn't very good around corners.

That issue is largely remedied with the HSW variant since its acceleration and handling feel much better now. But, even with a mighty top speed of 151.75 mph, several automobiles still outspeed it.

On a related note, keep in mind that HSW modifications can be disabled by the host of a race, which would result in all these rides being less effective than they appear at first glance.

4) HSW Banshee

The HSW Banshee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Recorded top speed pre-San Andreas Mercenaries: 153 mph

Courtesy of Hao's Special Works, the Banshee's top speed goes from an unimpressive 117.75 mph to an excellent 153 mph. There was once a time when it was the second-fastest car in this game, but powercreep has left this vehicle behind as more HSW automobiles were added to this title.

Nonetheless, the HSW Banshee is still an excellent car that some GTA Online players might enjoy. Its top speed and lap time are outclassed by the next Sports car, though.

3) HSW S95

The HSW S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Recorded top speed pre-San Andreas Mercenaries: 155.5 mph

The HSW S95 was once the fastest car in GTA Online. This was when the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports first debuted, and Rockstar Games introduced the exclusive Hao's Special Works for these consoles. It was a huge deal then since only special weaponized vehicles like the Vigilante were known for their speed on the ground.

Still, no automobile went over 150 mph regularly. The S95 is a consistent option in the Sports class since it's very fast, handles excellently, and performs well on all forms of races. Its base model has an unimpressive top speed of 115.5 mph by comparison.

2) HSW Stirling GT

The HSW Striling GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Recorded top speed pre-San Andreas Mercenaries: 156.75 mph

The HSW Stirling GT is a rare vehicle in the sense that it's eligible for both Sports and Sports Classic races in GTA Online. It has the best top speed in both classes, with a whopping top speed of 156.75 mph. The non-HSW variant has a significantly worse top speed of 112 mph, however.

This automobile is interesting in that it's actually very good for Sports and Sports Classic races. Some other vehicles tend to only be good at one of them, so excelling at both is pretty neat.

1) HSW Vigero ZX

The HSW Vigero ZX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Recorded top speed pre-San Andreas Mercenaries: 157.5 mph

The fastest car in GTA Online is the HSW Vigero ZX. It's an automobile in the Muscle class inspired by the 2017-2018 model for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The HSW Vigero ZX was the subject of much hype when players first saw it. Interestingly, it is also tied for the fastest HSW bike in GTA Online, with the HSW Hakuchou Drag at 157.5 mph.

Note that the base model of the former Vigero ZX only has a top speed of 125 mph. While that's solid, players still need to upgrade the automobile at Hao's Special Works to get the best experience.

Besides that, it is worth mentioning that the Vigero ZX has held onto its record since its debut in The Criminal Enterprises back in 2022.

