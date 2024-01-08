Final chance to earn 2x bonus events in GTA Online’s latest update (January 8-10)

GTA Online received a new weekly update on January 4, 2024, giving players an opportunity to earn a lot of money by participating in select game modes. From now through January 10, 2024, one can earn 2x cash and RP by competing in Stunt Races, Hao’s Special Works (HSW) Races, Regular Time Trials, and the Junk Energy Time Trials.

However, the boosted money period won’t last long. This article explores a list of the eligible activities.

GTA Online update gives 2x bonuses to racing enthusiasts, but not for long: A brief list of eligible activities

1) Stunt Races

Added in 2016 as part of the Cunning Stunts update, Stunt Races is one of the oldest activities in the game. Up to 16 players can compete in a class of fast-paced races filled with various checkpoints in a stunt-based circuit. What makes Stunt Races different from the regular ones is the extreme usage of props, infrastructure, and buildings.

As of 2024, there are 50 different Stunt Races available, making it a must-play activity in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

2) HSW Races

Like the new GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge, the HSW Race Series is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users. Up to eight players can compete in these events using only vehicles equipped with Hao’s Special Works performance upgrades.

There are a total of 20 different HSW races available in 2024, all eligible for the 2x cash and RP bonuses in the current update. Here are six new HSW races added in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises:

HSW - Panic Stations

HSW - Learning Curve

HSW - Grapeseed Circuit

HSW – Dockyard

HSW - Dipping In

HSW - Crossing Paths

3) Time Trials

Time Trials is a freemode event that allows racing enthusiasts to test their skills. Unlike other racing events where players compete with others, here, they must complete the course within a par time. It is highly advisable to use the fastest cars in GTA Online to enter Time Trials while adhering to the rules of each event.

4) Junk Energy Time Trials

Like the regular Time Trials, Junk Energy Time Trials involve short races from one place to another but with a Junk Energy Inductor, an electric bicycle added to the game last year as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

