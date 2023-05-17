Final chance for GTA Online players to get the Toundra Panthere car in The Last Dose update

The Toundra Panthere was recently added back to GTA Online with the latest weekly update, giving gamers another chance to grab this 2-door sports car. However, the limited-time drip-feed vehicle will no longer be available for purchase on May 18, 2023. Interested players can visit the Legendary Motorsport in-game website and get this Alpine A110 (2017)-inspired sports car for $2,170,000.

Toundra Panthere car is back in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, but not for long

The Toundra Panthere was first added by Rockstar Games as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed content on February 16, 2023. However, due to it being available only for a limited time, it was later discontinued on February 23, 2023.

Fans were understandably not happy about it. However, it seems that the developers have listened to the feedback as they have decided to add the vehicle back to the game on May 11, 2023, but for a limited time once again.

Interested buyers can get the Toundra Panthere in GTA Online by May 18, 2023, after which it will be again removed from the game for an unknown duration of time.

How well does the Toundra Panthere perform in GTA Online?

The GTA Online Toundra Panthere runs on a powerful engine with a 7-speed transmission in an RWD layout. Based on the testing done by famous analyst Broughy1322, the sports car can reach a staggering top speed of 122.5 mph (197.3 km/h), making it one of the fastest vehicles in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It has also been found to complete one lap in just 1:06.133.

While the performance statistics may not look enticing enough, the Toundra Panthere offers a solid overall driving experience to both beginners and veterans of the game.

To give more insights into the vehicle’s performance, here’s how it stands against other GTA Online DLC vehicles in terms of top speed:

Maibatsu Manchez Scout C – 137.75 mph Overflod Entity MT – 131.25 mph Western Powersurge – 130 mph Karin Hotring Everon – 125.75 mph Toundra Panthere – 122.5 mph Annis 300R – 120 mph Ocelot Virtue – 119.25 mph Weeny Issi Rally – 116.75 mph Declasse Tulip M-100 – 116.75 mph Karin Boor – 112.5 mph Declasse Tahoma Coupe – 112.25 mph Willard Eudora – 109 mph Classique Broadway – 100 mph MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab) – 89.25 mph Zirconium Journey II – 79.25 mph BF Surfer Custom – 69.75 mph

Aside from an impressive performance, the Toundra Panthere also comes with a variety of customization options. Players can drive it to any LS Customs or Auto Shops throughout the map and personalize the sports car with a plethora of modifications available.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames The Toundra Panthere (Sports) is a stunning testament to the timelessness of French engineering. It is also returning to Legendary Motorsport for a limited time, so pick one up through May 17: rsg.ms/5d916f0 The Toundra Panthere (Sports) is a stunning testament to the timelessness of French engineering. It is also returning to Legendary Motorsport for a limited time, so pick one up through May 17: rsg.ms/5d916f0 https://t.co/4yzyVtDOnM

While it may not be one of the best sports cars in GTA Online, it is a decent ride for day-to-day hustle. With only one day left before the next weekly update, it is best to collect the Toundra Panthere when it is still available.

Poll : Have you purchased the Panthere in GTA Online yet? Yes No 0 votes