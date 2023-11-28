Final chance to take advantage of the GTA Online Black Friday 2023 sale

GTA Online Black Friday 2023 deals have been live since last week, allowing players to save incredible amounts of money on various items. Up to 70% discount can be claimed on in-game vehicles and aircraft, making it the best time to invest in new means of transportation. However, the sale is about to end soon, making today the last chance to take advantage of it.

The Benefactor Terrorbyte, Mammoth Avenger, and a whole lot more are available at discounted prices throughout the day.

The Terrorbyte and other vehicles are currently on sale for this GTA Online Black Friday event

The latest GTA Online weekly update kick-started the Black Friday 2023 sale on November 24, 2023, offering amazing vehicles like the Terrorbyte at up to 70% off through today, November 28, 2023.

Here’s everything one can get during the ongoing Black Friday discounts:

Galaxy Super Yachts (40% off)

Galaxy Super Yacht: Upgrades and Modifications (40% off)

Benefactor Terrorbyte (70% off)

Mammoth Avenger (50% off)

Progen PR4 (50% off)

Benefactor BR8 (50% off)

Ocelot Stromberg (50% off)

Imponte Ruiner 2000 (50% off)

TM-02 Khanjali (50% off)

Buckingham Swift (50% off)

Buckingham Swift Deluxe (50% off)

Buckingham Luxor (50% off)

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (50% off)

JoBuilt P-996 LAZER (25% off)

Apart from the GTA Online Black Friday 2023 discounts, players can still claim any of the below-mentioned items through November 29, 2023:

Casino Store Merch (50% off)

Eclipse Blvd. Garage (50% off)

Eclipse Blvd. Garage: Upgrades and Modifications (50% off)

Casino Penthouse (40% off)

Casino Penthouse: Upgrades and Modifications (40% off)

Arcade Properties (30% off)

Arcade: Upgrades and Modifications (30% off)

Arcade Cabinets (30% off)

Mammoth F-160 Raiju (25% off)

Which is the logical investment during the Black Friday sale?

Since the ongoing Black Friday sale is about to end before the weekly event, the best investment is the Benefactor Terrorbyte. The four-seater large command truck based on the Mercedes-Benz Zetros is available at a staggering 70% discount today.

While the vehicle possesses decent handling and speed, its best qualities are its functionality and the various options it offers. Here’s a list of features one gets by purchasing the Terrorbyte in GTA Online:

Player Scanners

Armor

Weaponry

The vehicle is essentially an operation hub for business owners to run the following:

Air Freight Cargo

Supplies

MC Businesses

Special Cargo

Vehicle Cargo

Players can also install an optional Turret Station and Drone Station for added functionality. Installing the Weapon Workshop allows them to upgrade eligible weapons into their Mk II counterparts, whereas the Specialist Workshop serves to store and upgrade an Oppressor Mk II.

While GTA 6 leaks have not disclosed the return of the Terrorbyte in the forthcoming title, players can get the value-for-money automobile in the current game today and save a lot of money.