Full list of all discounted cars in GTA Online after the weekly update (October 28, 2021)

On top of the new, much-anticipated podium vehicle, the weekly GTA Online update boasts a number of exciting bonuses and discounts for players to avail.

One of the ways in which Rockstar manages to keep the hype surrounding GTA Online alive is by making sure players never run out of things to do in the game-world, and one way to do that is by releasing new, exciting updates every now and then.

Cars being a big deal in GTA Online always reserve a spot in the limelight, whether it is a special event, a weekly update or a celebratory release. This week, too, unlocks a number of incredibly exciting vehicles at a discount.

This article lists all of them below.

GTA Online: Weekly Update

(Image via GTA WIki)

Arena vehicles, which are unanimously agreed upon as the most devastating vehicles featured in GTA Online, are available at a staggering 50% discount. Players can now add these lethal beasts to their collection if they don't own them already.

50% Off Arena Vehicles:

Cerberus ($1,935,150 - $1,455,000)

Brutus ($1,333,325 - $1,002,500)

Scarab ($1,538,145 - $1,156,500)

ZR380 ($1,069,320 - $804,000)

Imperator ($1,142,470 - $859,000)

Deathbike ($634,500)

There is a 30- 40% discount on the following GTA Online cars:

Duke O'Death ($399,000) 35% Off

Sanctus ($1,296,750) 30% Off

Growler ($1,138,900 - $854,175)

More on the GTA Online Weekly Update

Apart from the aforementioned perks, GTA Online players can also take advantage of the following offers this week.

Discounts players shouldn't miss out on:

Casino Penthouse - and Renovations - 30% OFF

Casino Decorations - 30% OFF

Lurcher - 40% OFF

Hellion - 40% OFF

Zhaba - 40% OFF

Desert Raid - 40% OFF

Caracara 4x4 - 30% OFF

Gauntlet Hellfire - 30% OFF

All Laser Weapons - 50% OFF

Double RP & GTA Cash

Alien Survivals

Halloween Adversary Modes - Come Out To Play, Condemned, Slasher

Business Battle

Test Track Vehicles – Los Santos Car Meet

Remus

Previon

Warrener HKR

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players should also take a shot at winning the podium vehicle this week, Peyote Gasser. While the Gasser is not the fastest or the strongest beast in GTA Online, it is quite impressive in its own right and makes for one heck of an addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

Edited by R. Elahi