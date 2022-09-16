Full list of discounts for GTA Online this week (September 15-21)

GTA Online players have the rest of the month to really take advantage of a few special deals.

Whether buying a sports car or a corporate office, players will be living the executive lifestyle. If they haven't registered already, the latest weekly event makes it much easier to become a CEO.

With the conclusion of the Sprunk and eCola contest, GTA Online players can also claim a few specific liveries. Remember, they have until next Wednesday before the weekly event draws to a close.

What GTA Online players need to know about this week's discounts (September 15-21, 2022)

Sprunk and eCola liveries are free

After three weeks of fierce competition, Rockstar Games finally declared the winners of the Sprunk and eCola contest today.

The eCola brand secured more votes than Sprunk did. As a result, GTA Online players can expect some free merchandise by logging in this week.

The Sprunk versus eCola event may be over, but Rockstar Games is still giving away free liveries. Players can also upgrade their Auto Shops and Super Yacht Galaxies with red and green color schemes. For the rest of the week, players don't have to pay anything for these cosmetic designs.

CEOs and VIPs also get special deals

Businessmen can also save a lot of money by investing in their properties. Here's a look at this week's special deals:

Executive Offices are 50% off

are 50% off Special Cargo Warehouses are 40% off

are 40% off Various upgrades will also be 40% off

GTA Online players can buy these properties from Dynasty 8 Executive. They can also upgrade their Executive Office from the same website. While the original price range falls under $1,000,000 to $4,000,000, it's now been effectively reduced to $500,000 to $2,000,000.

A full list of vehicles discounts

GTA Online has a wide selection of discounted vehicles for this week. Here's a look at their respective price cuts, ranging from 30-75% off:

Pegassi Tezeract : 30% off

: 30% off Brute Armored Boxville : 30% off

: 30% off Annis Savestra : 40% off

: 40% off Ocelot Ardent : 40% off

: 40% off Pfister Comet SR : 40% off

: 40% off Pfister Comet Retro Custom : 40% off

: 40% off Maxwell Asbo : 50% off

: 50% off Weeny Issi Sport : 50% off

: 50% off Nagasaki BF400: 75% off

For reference, here's what the vehicles will cost for the rest of the month:

Pegassi Tezeract is now worth $1,977,500 at Legendary Motorsport

is now worth $1,977,500 at Legendary Motorsport Brute Armored Boxville is now worth $2,048,200 at Warstock Cache & Carry

is now worth $2,048,200 at Warstock Cache & Carry Annis Savestra is now worth $1,186,500 at Legendary Motorsport

is now worth $1,186,500 at Legendary Motorsport Ocelot Ardent is now worth $690,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry

is now worth $690,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry Pfister Comet SR is now worth $687,000 at Legendary Motorsport

is now worth $687,000 at Legendary Motorsport Pfister Comet Retro Custom is now worth $387,000 at Benny's Original Motor Sports

is now worth $387,000 at Benny's Original Motor Sports Maxwell Asbo is now worth $204,000 Southern San Andreas Super Autos

is now worth $204,000 Southern San Andreas Super Autos Weeny Issi Sport is now worth $448,500 Southern San Andreas Super Autos

is now worth $448,500 Southern San Andreas Super Autos Nagasaki BF400 is now worth $23,750 Southern San Andreas Super Autos

GTA Online players will save the following on each vehicle:

Pegassi Tezeract : $847,500

: $847,500 Brute Armored Boxville : $877,800

: $877,800 Annis Savestra : $791,000

: $791,000 Ocelot Ardent : $460,000

: $460,000 Pfister Comet SR : $458,000

: $458,000 Pfister Comet Retro Custom : $258,000

: $258,000 Maxwell Asbo : $204,000

: $204,000 Weeny Issi Sport : $448,500

: $448,500 Nagasaki BF400: $71,250

Interestingly, the language Rockstar Games uses on its Newswire indicates these deals will last for the rest of the month rather than a week.

