Full list of discounts in this week's GTA Online weekly update (Nov 18)

One of the reasons GTA Online is still all the rage in 2021 is because Rockstar makes sure the game doesn't fall down the much-dreaded pit of boredom

As usual this week, GTA Online boasts a number of assets that players can grab at a staggering discount. Moreover, there is also a new podium vehicle up for grabs. While winning is not guaranteed, it is always worth a shot.

This article takes a look at all the things players can get at a discount in GTA Online and more.

GTA Online: Weekly Update

Fans should take advantage of the new update while they still can. It is currently live and will remain active until 25 November 2021 at 01.00 PST/04.00 EST/09.00 BST.

That said, the update features a number of deals, including discounted vehicles, 2× awards, a new podium vehicle and much more.

Vehicles

Everon ($885,000 - $663,750)

Paragon ($543,000)

PR4 ($2,109,000)

RC Tank ($1,365,000)

Rampant Rocket ($555,000)

S80RR ($1,545,000)

Vagrant ($1,328,400 - $996,300)

Log-in bonuses

Weekend Racer Livery for Banshee

Bugstars Burrito Van

Prime Gaming Rewards

Free LCC Sanctus Motorcycle

70% Off Besra ($345,000)

70% Off Z-Type ($285,000)

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

Casino Story Missions

Casino Freemode Missions

Drop Zone Adversary Mode

Apart from these incredible deals, the GTA Online update also boasts a brand new podium vehicle. To get this podium vehicle, the player will need to give the infamous Lucky Wheel a chance. Should the odds be in their favor, they might just win the Pegassi Zorrusso worth $1,925,000.

Legendary Motorsport describes the vehicle as:

“It takes a special kind of visionary to sit behind the wheel of a hypercar while it flirts outrageously with the sound barrier and seriously ask the question "Hey, wouldn't it be cool if we could put the top down?" But then the folks at Pegassi are nothing if not visionary, and nothing if not special.”

All in all, now would be a good time to give GTA Trilogy a break and enjoy all the new stuff up for grabs in GTA Online.

