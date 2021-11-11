Full list of discounts in this week’s GTA Online weekly update (November 11)

All the attention is on the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition today, so the weekly update of GTA Online has flown under the radar.

Rockstar has added a bunch of discounts and bonuses to the game for players to use. GTA Online's weekly update is now live and players can redeem these perks until next week's update.

Complete list of discounts in GTA Online on November 11th

1. 40% Off Facilities (+Renovations)

2. 40% Off Volatol ($2,234,400 - $1,680,000)

3. 35% Off Barrage ($1,378,878 - $1,036,750)

4. 35% Off Chernobog ($2,152,605 - $1,618,500)

5. 35% Off Thruster ($2,377,375 - $1,787,500)

6. 35% Off Pariah ($923,000)

7. 35% Off Raiden ($893,750)

8. 35% Off T20 ($1,430,000)

9. 50% Off MkII Weapons

The highlight of this list is the 40% discount on all Doomsday facilities and renovations. Rockstar has done this and doubled Doomsday Heists payouts to help players grind these Heists.

Players had no reason to do Doomsday heists after the release of Diamond Casino Heist and Cayo Perico Heist, as these were way more fun to play and had better payouts than Doomsday Heists.

Along with this, the update has added double money and RP on special vehicle work and a 50% speed boost on Bunker Research.

Deluxo races are triple money and RP all week. Vehicles on discount this week can be used to compete in Deluxo races.

Speaking of races, the Karin Sultan RS Classic worth $1,789,000 is this week's prize ride. Players need to be placed in the top 5 in twelve Street Race Series races to win this car.

The Annis Remus, Vulcar Warrener HKR and Dinka RT3000 are new additions to the test track this week. Players can check these cars out at the Los Santos car meet-up.

And finally, this week's Podium vehicle is the Pfister Neon. The Pfister Neon is worth $1,500,000 on Legendary Motorsport and has a trade price of $900,000.

Players can try their luck at the Diamond Casino's lucky wheel to get a shot at winning the Pfister Neon.

Edited by Srijan Sen