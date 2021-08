Full list of GTA 5 gameplay cheats for Xbox

GTA 5 is one of the most popular games of all time, and despite having been released about 8 years ago, it's still all the rage in 2021.

So, it's only natural for such a popular game to be packed to the gills with all kinds of useful cheats.

While some GTA 5 cheat codes are straight-up hilarious, some are incredibly useful, allowing players to fly through the difficult parts of the story with ease.

Full list of GTA 5 gameplay cheats codes for Xbox

Weapon cheat codes GTA 5

Decrease wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Invincibility: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y Explosive melee attacks: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Explosive rounds: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB Flame Rounds: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB Give Weapons and Ammo – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB Increase wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

GTA 5 Movement Cheat Codes

Drunk Mode – Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

Fast Sprint – Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

Fast swimming – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

GTA 5 Vehicle cheat codes:

BMX Bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT

Buzzard Helicopter – B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Caddy Vehicle – B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Comet Vehicle – RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Duster Plane – Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Garbage Truck Vehicle – B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Maibatsu Sanches – B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Rapid GT Vehicle – RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

Shitzu PCJ 600 – RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

Stretch Limo Vehicle – RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Stunt Plane – B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

Dodo Airplane – Dial 1-999-398-4628

Duke O’Death Car – Dial 1-999-332-84227

Kraken Sub – Dial 1-999-282-2537

GTA 5 Special Ability cheat codes

Change gravity – Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Change weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Give parachute – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

Invincibility – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Lower Wanted Level – RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Max health and armor – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

Raise Wanted Level – RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Recharge special ability – A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

Reduce friction – Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Skyfall – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow motion – Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

Slow motion aiming – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

Super Jump – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

