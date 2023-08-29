5 of the most fun cars removed from GTA Online this year

Arguably the worst part of GTA Online in 2023 is all the fun cars that were removed from purchase. Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos collectively lost over 180 vehicles, many of which were automobiles. Not all hope is lost. Gamers can still get most of the removed content from the LS Car Meet on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S by purchasing them from other players.

Similarly, the Auto Shop and Clubhouse have over a dozen more removed vehicles that could be bought if a player is lucky enough to have a client deliver them for service. Let's focus on the fun automobiles that were essentially removed from the game as far as convenience goes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

S80RR, Futo, and more fun cars that were sadly removed from in-game websites in GTA Online (2023)

1) S80RR

An S80RR (Image via Rockstar Games)

One sad aspect of the removed cars from GTA Online's in-game websites is that many of them were genuinely useful. The S80RR was an underrated option in the Super class. Its top speed of 123 mph was nothing special, yet its steering capabilities and acceleration were still great.

Its lap time is currently ranked ninth for its class. If you exclude HSW vehicles (since they don't exist in the old-gen ports), the S80RR would be sixth place in recorded lap time. Some GTA Online players may also appreciate the sleek design of this automobile.

2) 190z

One fan-favorite car removed from Legendary Motorsport was the 190z, best known for being incredibly customizable. It might not have had notable performance stats, but some players just had fun messing around with the numerous modifiable parts of this vehicle.

There are so many garages in GTA Online that can store dozens of vehicles, like the Eclipse Blvd Garage. Some players might find entertainment in showing off their custom builds, but now it will be harder for beginners to get the 190z to enjoy its vast options.

3) Roosevelt and Roosevelt Valor

A Roosevelt (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both models of the Roosevelt are incredibly similar to each other and will be placed together here as a result. These vehicles were inspired by 1920s cars, making them a great purchase for anybody who loves old-school rides. Not to mention, they are quite similar to the automobiles seen in Rockstar's L.A. Noire.

The Roosevelts had a unique horn and even allowed people to hang on the side of the vehicle, a gameplay feature rarely seen.

4) Futo

A Futo (Image via Rockstar Games)

On the bright side, the Futo is still accessible by stealing one from the street and storing it in your garages. Still, Rockstar Games removing it from GTA Online's Southern San Andreas Super Autos was disappointing. This car only cost $9,000 back then, so purchasing it from that website was much more convenient than stealing it.

One reason many GTA Online players love the Futo is because it's the perfect beginner car for drifting. Its cheap price made it popular, especially since drifting is a fun aspect of this game. At the very least, this automobile was already leaked to be in Grand Theft Auto 6, so fans of the Futo can expect to see it again in the future.

5) Stirling GT

A Stirling GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

An HSW vehicle being unavailable via normal means is extremely disappointing. The HSW Stirling GT is the fastest Sports Classic with an impressive top speed of 156.75 mph. This car even had an interesting gimmick where it could be used in both Sports and Sports Classic races.

There was no reason for its removal except to entice GTA Online players to purchase GTA+ and get it from the Vinewood Car Club. This vehicle was amazing for two different classes of races. It even uses HSW modifications, a modern feature that makes it more memorable than other automobiles still buyable in the game via normal means.

