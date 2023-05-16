5 fun things to do in GTA San Andreas after you finish the main game

Many gamers often wonder what to do in GTA San Andreas after they finish the main game. They just completed End of the Line and saw a memorable conclusion to the overall plot. Some people would be done with the game and move on to something new entirely. However, some players might wish to stick around and use this title's many innovative features. GTA San Andreas is one of the most famous Grand Theft Auto games for a reason. It's easy to sink hundreds of hours into this title.

The only question is whether the reader will go the extra mile to do the following content after beating the main game's storyline.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Bored in GTA San Andreas? Here are five things you can do after beating the main game

1) Go for 100% Completion

100% Completion could be fun for some GTA San Andreas players (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want to spend more time in GTA San Andreas, the most obvious thing to do is go for 100% Completion. Players who beat the main game would have already done a fair amount of the requirements, but other activities to keep in mind includes:

All side missions

All race tournaments

Collect all collectibles (Tags, Snapshots, Horseshoes, and Oysters)

Do all the stadium events

Learn all fighting styles from a gym

Players who do all this will get several rewards, the most notable being infinite ammo. According to HowLongToBeat.com, 100%ing everything should take about 77.5 hours from start to finish.

2) Take advantage of the game's many minor features

Basketball isn't present in other games within the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everything available in GTA San Andreas has to be done for 100% completion. For example, you could play basketball at a random court and shoot some hoops for fun. Alternatively, there are several retro video games that CJ can play instead, each with a different gameplay loop to keep things fresh.

If a player wishes to make money doing something different, the Burglar vehicle mission is an excellent option. Many interiors have different layouts; finding the right home to rob from while evading people in the living room and staying stealthy can be fun.

3) Explore the world

There is plenty of things for you to do in this game world (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas has a sizable map with plenty of exciting locations. Aside from obtaining some collectibles, you can also search for free weapon spawns and even rare vehicles that might be found in specific areas. Even sightseeing by itself can be fun.

The spooky atmosphere around Back O' Beyond can be enjoyable, mainly because many bogus myths originated there. On a similar note, visiting the peaceful town of Bayside Marina is quite pleasant, especially if the player is interested in the nearby Boating School.

4) Use cheat codes

Once you have beaten the game, you can permanently save over a different slot and abuse cheat codes if you'd like. Several interesting ones of note include:

Spawn Jetpack

Spawn Rhyno

Spawn Hydra

Pedestrians Riot

Any of the weapon sets

Flying cars

Super punch

Lock Wanted Level

Many valid and niche cheat codes exist, so look up a complete list to see which interests you. Keeping a different save slot will allow you to maintain the original file as cheat-free (assuming you didn't already use cheat codes before).

5) Check out new mods

GTA San Andreas has a legendary modding scene full of thousands of exciting mods. Practically anything a player wants would have already been made into a modification here. For instance, Real Vision 1.2 is an excellent option to enhance the game world's visuals if you desire better graphics.

Likewise, some mods change entirely the way GTA San Andreas looks. GTA Alien City is an excellent example since it sets everything from the vehicles to the setting in the future. It would be impossible to describe every mod, but interested gamers can easily find what they're looking for if they search for it.

Poll : 0 votes