5 fun things to do in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition after you beat the game

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition can be an enjoyable game for fans of the GTA Trilogy, but some might wonder what to do after beating the final mission. The finale is Keep Your Friends Close, and it ends with Tommy Vercetti standing tall in his own estate after all his enemies have been eliminated. For some players, that's the end of the game, after which they'll move on to something else.

However, some GTA Vice City Definitive Edition fans may want to continue playing this game. This list will include five fun things you can do in this remaster if you're seeking replay value.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Have you beaten GTA Vice City Definitive Edition? Here are five fun things to do now

1) Search for Easter eggs

The infamous chocolate Easter egg room (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition retains many of the classic Easter eggs from the original game. Examples include:

The chocolate Easter egg room next to Vice City News

Scarface reference in Apartment 3C in Ocean Beach

Cement Shoe Men next to Washington Street and Leaf Links

Rockstar Pool at Starfish Island

If you beat the game, why not check them out? They can be fun little diversions that can eat up a few minutes of your time, which is especially nice for casuals who don't play for long sessions. There are many secrets, and Easter eggs abound, so pay attention to the game's surprisingly detailed world.

2) Cause chaos

The Rhino tank is a good way to destroy everything around you (Image via SadPickel)

One thing that makes the Grand Theft Auto series so infamous is the amount of carnage you can cause. You can blow up vehicles and do other blatantly illegal activities in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. If you beat the game, you have not much reason to care about your inventory of weapons and ammo.

Feel free to go berserk with a machine gun or other firearms. Some players might enjoy the challenge that cops, FBI, and even the army can provide. Using a Rhino is always a classic way to pass the time.

3) Use cheat codes

Although a few cheat codes were removed, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition still has many cheat codes to abuse at your disposal. If you want something goofy, try the newly introduced big-head mode. Similarly, you can spawn weapon sets or vehicles for your chaotic needs.

You can activate Pedestrians Attack You to seek more difficulty, or Cars Can Drive on Water to explore the world more easily. There are many possibilities, depending on what you enter into your game.

4) Go for 100% Completion

This iconic t-shirt is a reward for completing this game (Image via SorinGames)

If you're a die-hard GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, you might as well go for 100% completion. You beat the final mission, but you probably haven't completed everything else. 100% Completion requires all missions to be done and for you to obtain all collectibles, plus a few miscellaneous challenges (like doing all 15 robberies).

The rewards include:

Frankie outfit

You can recruit three bodyguards in the Vercetti Estate

Infinite ammo

Cap of 200 Health

Cap of 200 Armor

Double vehicle strength for what you're driving

Done It All achievement

Once you 100% the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, you're truly done with this game.

5) Collect all achievements

Some players like to hunt for achievements (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has 43 achievements for you to complete. Many of them would inevitably be done if you were going for 100% completion, but not all. For example, some achievements require specific tasks to be completed. You would beat Sir, Yes, Sir! as usual, except those who want the Baked Distractions achievement must do so without alerting the army.

Getting all achievements is the only way to say you're truly done with everything that GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has to offer.

Poll : Do you love using cheat codes in GTA games? Yes No 0 votes