GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes that PS Plus members should know (PS4 & PS5)

Cheat codes are available in the game. However, players who want to use them may find that the title doesn't explicitly mention each one. This is why they often resort to online guides to find the cheat code they want.

It is worth noting that not all cheat codes from the original GTA Vice City are in the Definitive Edition. This guide will reference the absent codes at the end after all the usable cheats have been listed.

All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes on the PS4 and PS5

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition introduced one cheat code that was notably absent from the original game: Big Head Mode. Here is how you do it:

Big Head Mode: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, O, X

The rest of the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes will be listed in their respective categories.

Player cheats

Here are the codes related to the player:

Max Health: R1, R2, L1, O, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, O, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Max Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Tommy Vercetti Dies: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 +2 Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Remove all Wanted Levels: R1, R1, O, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Here are the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes that change Tommy Vercetti's model:

Candy Suxxx: O, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

O, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2 Dick: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1 Hilary King: R1, O, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

R1, O, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2 Jezz Torrent: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1 Lance Vance: O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Mercedes Cortez: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, O, Triangle

R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, O, Triangle Phil Cassidy: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, O

Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, O Random Pedestrian: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2 Sonny Forelli: O, L1, O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Miscellaneous cheats

Here are the miscellaneous cheat codes that some players might wish to use in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

Aggressive drivers: R2, O, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

R2, O, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 Better grip on vehicles: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Black traffic: O, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, O

O, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, O Blow up all vehicles: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, O, Triangle, L2, L1

R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, O, Triangle, L2, L1 Cars fly like planes: Right, R2, O, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Right, R2, O, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Cars hover over water: Right, R2, O, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

Right, R2, O, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2 Changes to vehicle stats: R1, X, Triangle, Right, R2, Square, Up, Down, Square

R1, X, Triangle, Right, R2, Square, Up, Down, Square Faster gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square Faster game clock: O, O, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, O, Triangle

O, O, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, O, Triangle Pink traffic: O, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, O

O, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, O Show Media Level: R2, O, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

R2, O, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle Slower gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Traffic Lights are always green: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

Here are the pedestrian-related codes:

Pedestrians hate Tommy Vercetti: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Pedestrians have weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Vercetti Gang gets replaced by women in bikinis: Right, L1, O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Right, L1, O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X Women follow Tommy Vercetti: O, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, O, Triangle

Spawn vehicle cheats

The spawn Rhino tank will be useful for PS4 and PS5 players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the spawn vehicle cheats in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

Bloodring Banger (Glendale): Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Bloodring Banger (Oceanic): Down, R1, O, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Down, R1, O, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Caddy: O, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X

O, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X Hotring Racer (Version #1): R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Hotring Racer (Version #2): R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, O, R2

R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, O, R2 Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right

R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right Rhino: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle Romero Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, O, Left

Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, O, Left Trashmaster: O, R1, O, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right

Weapon cheats

Here are all the codes related to giving Tommy Vercetti some weapons in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

Weapon Set #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon Set #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon Set #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

It's worth mentioning that Weapon Set #1 is sometimes called the Basic Weapons Set. Similarly, Weapon Sets #2 and #3 are the Intermediate and Advanced Weapon Sets, respectively.

Weather cheats

Here is a list of weather-related codes in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

Clouds: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle Fog: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Rain: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, O

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, O Sunny: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

Removed cheat codes

The cheats that alter Tommy's weight are gone in the Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following cheat codes were available in the original game but aren't present in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

Boats fly like planes

Invisible cars

Pedestrians enter Tommy Vercetti's vehicle

Police resurrect after dying

Thick Tommy Vercetti

Thin Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti smokes a cigarette

Every other cheat code works in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

