GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes that PS Plus members should know (PS4 & PS5)

All PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members have free access to GTA Vice City Definitive Edition this month.
Cheat codes are available in the game. However, players who want to use them may find that the title doesn't explicitly mention each one. This is why they often resort to online guides to find the cheat code they want.
It is worth noting that not all cheat codes from the original GTA Vice City are in the Definitive Edition. This guide will reference the absent codes at the end after all the usable cheats have been listed.
All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes on the PS4 and PS5
GTA Vice City Definitive Edition introduced one cheat code that was notably absent from the original game: Big Head Mode. Here is how you do it:
- Big Head Mode: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, O, X
The rest of the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes will be listed in their respective categories.
Player cheats
Here are the codes related to the player:
- Max Health: R1, R2, L1, O, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Max Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Tommy Vercetti Dies: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- +2 Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Remove all Wanted Levels: R1, R1, O, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
Here are the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheat codes that change Tommy Vercetti's model:
- Candy Suxxx: O, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
- Dick: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
- Hilary King: R1, O, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
- Jezz Torrent: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
- Lance Vance: O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Mercedes Cortez: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, O, Triangle
- Phil Cassidy: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, O
- Random Pedestrian: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
- Sonny Forelli: O, L1, O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
Miscellaneous cheats
Here are the miscellaneous cheat codes that some players might wish to use in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:
- Aggressive drivers: R2, O, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Better grip on vehicles: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Black traffic: O, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, O
- Blow up all vehicles: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, O, Triangle, L2, L1
- Cars fly like planes: Right, R2, O, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Cars hover over water: Right, R2, O, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
- Changes to vehicle stats: R1, X, Triangle, Right, R2, Square, Up, Down, Square
- Faster gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Faster game clock: O, O, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, O, Triangle
- Pink traffic: O, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, O
- Show Media Level: R2, O, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Slower gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
- Traffic Lights are always green: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1
Here are the pedestrian-related codes:
- Pedestrians hate Tommy Vercetti: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Pedestrians have weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
- Vercetti Gang gets replaced by women in bikinis: Right, L1, O, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X
- Women follow Tommy Vercetti: O, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, O, Triangle
Spawn vehicle cheats
Here are the spawn vehicle cheats in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:
- Bloodring Banger (Glendale): Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Bloodring Banger (Oceanic): Down, R1, O, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Caddy: O, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X
- Hotring Racer (Version #1): R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Hotring Racer (Version #2): R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, O, R2
- Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
- Rhino: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
- Romero Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, O, Left
- Trashmaster: O, R1, O, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
Weapon cheats
Here are all the codes related to giving Tommy Vercetti some weapons in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:
- Weapon Set #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Weapon Set #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Weapon Set #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
It's worth mentioning that Weapon Set #1 is sometimes called the Basic Weapons Set. Similarly, Weapon Sets #2 and #3 are the Intermediate and Advanced Weapon Sets, respectively.
Weather cheats
Here is a list of weather-related codes in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:
- Clouds: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Fog: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Rain: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, O
- Sunny: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down
Removed cheat codes
The following cheat codes were available in the original game but aren't present in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:
- Boats fly like planes
- Invisible cars
- Pedestrians enter Tommy Vercetti's vehicle
- Police resurrect after dying
- Thick Tommy Vercetti
- Thin Tommy Vercetti
- Tommy Vercetti smokes a cigarette
Every other cheat code works in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki