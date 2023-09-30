GTA 5 100% completion checklist: How to unlock The Last One

100% completion in GTA 5 is something that only the most dedicated will obtain. Players who achieve this milestone will unlock various rewards, including the ability to undertake The Last One. This is a Strangers and Freaks mission where Franklin tries to find Bigfoot, something several players might wish to do when they get the chance.

Certain requirements for 100% completion in GTA 5 are pretty straightforward. This guide will first present a simple checklist on how to achieve that feat for the reader's convenience. Some specific details regarding the more complicated tasks in this process will be mentioned later.

100% completion checklist for GTA 5

Rockstar's Social Club even tells you what you need to complete (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what you must accomplish to obtain 100% completion in GTA 5:

69 missions: 55%

55% 42 Hobbies and Pastimes: 10%

10% 24 Strangers and Freaks: 10%

10% 14 Random Events: 5%

5% 16 Miscellaneous Activities: 20%

There are some noteworthy exceptions and other things worth addressing later in this guide, particularly since this game has more content than what might appear at first glance. If you want to unlock The Last One and some other rewards, then the following section should help clarify some things.

Note: The official Rockstar Games Social Club checklist says "20 Strangers and Freaks," but the true number is 24.

Notes about 100% completion in GTA 5

Beating the main storyline missions should be self-explanatory (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing 69 missions should be self-explanatory since this title has 69 main storyline missions if you include Lester's Assassinations. The game offers 61 Hobbies and Pastimes, but you only need to complete 42 of them:

12 Flight School Challenges

Play nine holes of Golf

Six Shooting Range Challenges

Six Offroad Races

Five Street Races

Four Sea Races

Three Triathlons

Beat all Parachute Jumps

Win a game of Darts

Win a game of Tennis

Get a Private Dance

As far as 24 Strangers and Freaks go, you just need to beat all of Franklin's missions. Remember, Michael or Trevor could die in the final ending, so Rockstar Games didn't want players to miss out on 100% completion in GTA 5 in that scenario.

LSPD Auto Impound is a cheap property to buy, only costing $150,000 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This game has 57 Random Events (60 if you're on the Enhanced or Expanded and Enhanced Edition), meaning completing any 14 of those is easy. All that is left are the miscellaneous activities. Here is what you could do to beat this part:

Buy five properties

Purchase a vehicle from an in-game website

Obtain all 50 Letter Scraps

Obtain all 50 Spaceship Parts

Do 25 Under the Bridge challenges

Do 25 Stunt Jumps

Do eight Knife Flights

Play with Chop

Romance a Prostitute

Do any Booty Call

Rob a store

Watch a film (you only need to start it)

Visit a bar with a friend

Visit a cinema with a friend

Visit the Vanilla Unicorn with a friend

Play darts with a friend

Once that's all done, you can take advantage of your rewards.

The Last One and other rewards

As far as essential rewards go, GTA 5 players can get the following after achieving 100% completion:

Access to The Last One. Completing this unlocks a Golden Peyote Plant, allowing you to play as Sasquatch.

A 100% T-shirt

UFOs will spawn near Mount Chiliad, Sandy Shores, and Fort Zancudo

Note that such rewards won't become immediately available, so allow some time to pass.

