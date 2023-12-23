GTA 5 Christmas Outfits: How to claim all free clothing apparel this holiday season?

Rockstar Games is generously offering free clothing items to all players in GTA 5 Online. The studio released the Happy Holidays update on December 21, 2023, that offers four new Christmas-themed outfits to all players who log into the multiplayer game before January 3, 2024. However, the outfits are associated with certain activities and events. These activities can spawn randomly in free roam.

This article briefly explains how you can collect all four Christmas Outfits in GTA 5 Online during the festive season.

All Christmas outfits in GTA 5 Online and how to collect them

The weekly update on Thursday added these four outfits in GTA Online:

Snowman Outfit

The Gooch Outfit

eCola & Sprunk Festive Sweaters

Yeti Outfit

Each outfit is associated with an event in the game. Here's how you can unlock all the festive outfits:

How to unlock the Snowman Outfit

The Snowman Outfit is a part of the Snowmen Collectible event in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Rockstar Games has added 25 snowman structures at random locations throughout the State of San Andreas. You must find and destroy them all to unlock the Snowman Outfit.

How to unlock The Gooch Outfit

To get The Gooch Outfit in GTA 5 Online, you must encounter and kill the Gooch at least once. The creature appears randomly in freeroam and steals cash and snacks from you. If you manage to kill it before it disappears, Rockstar Games will reward you with The Gooch Outfit, The Gooch Mask, and other items.

How to get the eCola & Sprunk Festive Sweaters

The eCola & Sprunk Festive Sweaters are rewarded randomly from the newly added Holidays Hauler truck. The vehicle drops many rewards from the back of its trailer, and you can get the clothing items during its spawn period. To collect them, look for the GTA Online Happy Holidays Hauler random event that appears with a blue truck icon on the map.

How to get the Yeti Outfit

To unlock the Yeti Outfit in GTA Online, you must first solve a murder mystery and kill the Yeti in a follow-up event. The murder mystery has five clues that you can find around Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. After finding all the clues, you must search for the Yeti at night and kill him. Successfully completing the event will reward you with the white Yeti Outfit.

Even though Rockstar Games did not add any events or collectibles related to Grand Theft Auto 6 in this update, you can enjoy the snow season by dressing like the Christmas-themed rare creatures. While the Snowman and Yeti events occur only once, the Gooch and Holiday Hauler truck will appear multiple times throughout January 3, 2024.

