How to get the Gooch Outfit in GTA Online Christmas Update 2023

The Gooch Outfit is the latest apparel in GTA Online that you can collect as part of the Christmas Update 2023. Rockstar Games added a freemode event that offers various items, including the aforementioned outfit. However, since it is a random event, many new players may find it difficult to acquire. There are also certain hidden rules that the studio has not disclosed.

However, the community has figured out how to spawn the event and get the outfit easily. This article explains how you can get the Gooch Outfit this Christmas season in GTA Online.

Easy steps to acquire the Gooch Outfit in GTA Online in 2023

The Gooch Outfit can be acquired by completing a random event called GTA Online The Gooch. It is a freemode event that requires you to stay out of buildings, missions, or other interiors. Once you encounter the Gooch and kill him for the first time, you’ll be rewarded with The Gooch Outfit, The Gooch Mask, $25,000 in cash, and free snacks.

Although it looks simple, spawning The Gooch event is challenging and requires a few conditions to be met. They are listed below:

You must be in free roam on foot or inside a land-based vehicle.

Your session must have at least one other player.

You must spend at least 48 real-life minutes in the session.

You must have cash and snacks in your inventory.

Once you meet these conditions, you’ll face the Gooch at any random moment. However, it is important to note that, unlike the GTA Online Happy Holidays Hauler truck, the creature attacks only one player in the lobby at a time. Therefore, you are advised to be in a private lobby with only one other player to increase your chances of encountering the event.

If you try to complete the event in a crowded lobby, you may have to wait several hours for the Gooch to spawn for you.

The event was added to the multiplayer game on December 21, 2023, as part of the GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC and will be active throughout January 3, 2024.

The Gooch is a mischievous creature that will knock you down and steal your money and snacks. You must kill him after that to get the rewards mentioned above. Failing to do so will result in you losing the stolen items permanently.

While killing him is relatively easy, catching up to him after getting knocked down is the difficult part. The Gooch runs fast, and if you lose your pace, he will disappear from the map. Therefore, you are advised to use weapons such as the new GTA Online Snowball Launcher or other heavy guns to kill the Gooch as soon as possible.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you collected The Gooch Outfit yet? Yes No 0 votes