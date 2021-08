GTA 5 full cheat codes for Xbox One 

Cheat codes in GTA 5 make the action-adventure game even more exciting. From character enhancements to spawning vehicles, GTA 5 cheat codes can be activated using the in-game dial pad or via a controller.

GTA 5 is available on a wide range of platforms and Xbox One is one of them. Players can enter the following cheat codes via their Xbox One controller and get the results given below.

GTA 5 cheat codes for Xbox One

Xbox 360 and Xbox One GTA 5 Cheat Codes

Xbox One / Xbox 360 GTA 5 Cheat Codes EffectCode



Slidey Cars :Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter : B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y#gtacheatcode #gtaonline — qzxarafat (@CjArafat) August 27, 2018

The following are the cheat codes for GTA 5:

To run faster: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

To swim faster: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

To recharge: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Changing weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

To maximize health and armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

To super jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Lower Wanted Levels: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Raise Wanted levels: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

God Mode: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Director Mode: 1-999-57-825368

For explosive ammunition rounds: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

For explosive melee attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

For slow motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

For slow motion aiming: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

For flaming bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

For lower gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

For slippery cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

For weapons and guns: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Cheat codes for spawning vehicles

BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Buzzard Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Edited by Gautham Balaji