“GTA 5 has the greatest story in history”: DarkViperAU jokes about game’s storytelling, brands it a “masterpiece”

DarkViperAU is never one to let a joke slide, even at the expense of GTA 5.

Despite its superb gameplay, the GTA 5 story often suffers from multiple issues. Most characters are never fully developed, including the main threats. The plot also loses focus within the halfway point. It can be very jarring at times, and there is a lot of missed potential.

Despite all its flaws, DarkViperAU loves to have fun with the game, where he made a name for himself with various speedruns.

Recently, the popular streamer made a few quips about GTA 5’s story. Given his memetic nature, he usually provides laughs for his followers.

DarkViperAU has some fun at GTA 5’s story’s expense

GTA 5 can certainly do cinematic storytelling. However, for every home run they hit, there are several foul balls.

DarkViperAU jokingly referred to it as a “masterpiece” of epic proportions in a recent tweet on his official Twitter account. Here is what he said:

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU GTA 5 has the greatest story, not only of any game, but of any medium of story telling that has ever existed. In the following tweet essay, I will explain how the complex emotional undertones and subtle social commentary create a masterpiece that will never be seen again 1/50 GTA 5 has the greatest story, not only of any game, but of any medium of story telling that has ever existed. In the following tweet essay, I will explain how the complex emotional undertones and subtle social commentary create a masterpiece that will never be seen again 1/50

Obviously, he wasn’t not taking himself very seriously. The 1/50 part alone was enough to indicate it’s a joke. One of his followers replied with the following correction:

This fan summed it up the best:

Of course, this is all in good fun.

In all seriousness, does GTA 5 have a good story?

GTA 5 mainly shines through the main characters. Franklin, Michael, and Trevor offer the strongest moments in the entire narrative. Players can always count on them to deliver, whether it’s for comedy or drama. However, the story holds them back.

Most of the plot focuses on Michael and Trevor, and their strained relationship takes up the vast majority of the game. Even Franklin gets tired of it at one point. What also doesn’t help is that Franklin is put to the wayside.

Another issue is the weak supporting cast. Whether it’s the side characters or primary antagonists, they lack emotional investment.

GTA 5 gamers rarely have a reason to care. Stretch is no Big Smoke or Ryder, after all. Any great moments within the title rely entirely on the three protagonists (as well as Lamar).

Sometimes even the users get confused by the story

Going back to DarkViperAU, he has undoubtedly invested himself in the GTA 5 narrative. If any words could send him into a dancing panic, it would be the following:

“Michael was in witness protection.”

For some reason, GTA 5 players are often very confused by this plotline. Even major YouTube channels make this mistake, such as Infographics. At no point is Michael in witness protection. DarkViperAU has to argue this several times. It doesn’t make sense to protect a wanted criminal and give him a mansion.

DarkViperAU is particularly infamous for arguing his case. If anyone knows anything about the GTA 5 story, it’s DarkViperAU.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Even so, the popular streamer still finds ways to poke fun at the story, which is all in good nature. He pretty much accepts that’s what he’s known for.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer