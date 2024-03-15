GTA 5 Online ban wave 2024 explained

Rockstar Games recently began a GTA 5 Online ban wave on the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Players that have exploited account duplication glitches are reportedly being subjected to permanent account suspensions. Additionally, it should be noted that there is no way to get unbanned. Affected players must buy another copy of the game and use a different account to access the multiplayer again.

The latest GTA 5 Online ban wave started getting reported by users on social media some hours after the March 14, 2024, GTA Online weekly update, which added a new feature to the Salvage Yard business. With that said, let's take a closer look at GTA Online's 2024 ban wave.

Everything to know about GTA 5 Online ban wave on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (2024)

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games' latest GTA 5 Online ban wave is in relation to an account duplication glitch that let players copy another user's data. X user @ClassiqueGTA mentioned that this was probably the explanation behind several accounts having the same rank, particularly Rank 7984, on the title's Current-Gen console versions.

In response, Rockstar implemented a ban wave, targetting such modded accounts on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This looks to have been going on for some time but was highlighted the most after yesterday's GTA Online weekly update.

Players who have been banned from the multiplayer as a result of this ban wave should be able to see a notification for the same in the bottom left corner of the game's main menu as shown in the following image:

Message displayed for those affected by this GTA 5 Online ban wave (Image via X/@ClassiqueGTA)

They will also have their characters, progress, properties, and other online assets reset. Furthermore, it should be noted that there is no way to get unbanned from GTA Online since the decision is final and cannot be appealed.

Rockstar's Games' GTA 5 Online ban policy (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only way then to access GTA 5 Online again is by purchasing it from a new or different account and starting from scratch.

Banned players who were subscribed to GTA Plus will have to manually cancel their subscription from the service. For those unaware, this is a monthly subscription service for GTA 5 Online on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, offering some permanent perks and a rotational set of benefits every month.

While account duplication or money glitches can help acquire a lot of in-game cash with minimal effort, getting banned and losing access to GTA 5 Online isn't worth it. Therefore, you are advised to play the game as it is meant to be played.

Rockstar Games has also introduced a new way to make money in the multiplayer - the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, and it is quite entertaining. The developer has now also added an option to claim a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle for much less than its original price.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you been affected by this ban wave? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion