GTA 5 with Realistic Ray Tracing blurs the difference between the virtual and actual world

GTA 5 is widely regarded as one of the most realistic-looking Grand Theft Auto games ever created. Rockstar Games initially released the game in 2013, followed by the Enhanced version in 2014 and the Expanded and Enhanced version in 2022. Although each one significantly improved the game's graphics, many fans still consider it video game-ish and cartoony.

While console players must stick to the official version, PC players have the liberty to modify the game to their liking and improve the graphics. Taking advantage of this, a YouTuber, Gam3 4 Lif3, posted a video depicting GTA 5 gameplay with surreal modded graphics.

YouTuber demonstrates how GTA 5 will look with realistic ray tracing and lifelike graphics

On April 3, 2023, Gam3 4 Lif3 posted a video titled "GTA5 Best Combination Graphics With Realistic Ray Tracing Showcase On RTX4090 4K60FPS Ultra Settings," in which they upscaled the game's graphics, almost making it look like a real-life vlogging tour.

The 16-minute video was divided into three sections in which they demonstrated how Sandy Shores, Los Santos, and the Great Ocean Highway would appear using GTA 5 mods for PC.

The video began in Sandy Shores, where Franklin Clinton was seen driving a Corvette. Although Rockstar Games now offers ray tracing on the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the game, the modded version still looks better.

The car's body reflects real-time sun rays and other objects in the environment. Even the side mirrors and rearview mirrors use real-time ray tracing to provide an immersive experience. The YouTuber took a detour down the Senora Way, which looks like a real-life road with more greenery, vegetation, and realistic shadows.

Los Santos in realistic graphics (Image via YouTube/Gam3 4 Lif3)

The second part of the video depicted a cloudy Los Santos that appears to be a real-life replica of Los Angeles. The cloudy atmosphere created by GTA 5 mods with realistic shadows and light conditions gives viewers a sense of realism in the game.

The Great Ocean Highway at night (Image via YouTube/Gam3 4 Lif3)

The final segment of the video depicted the Great Ocean Highway at night. The area is known for its beautiful sunsets in the official game; however, the GTA 5 graphics mod improved the night view as well. The entire highway and its surroundings have streetlights that cast realistic light and shadow on nearby objects.

Even billboards and other neon signage use realistic ray tracing, which is visible on the car's body. According to Gam3 4 Lif3, they used 16 different types of mods, including graphics mods, vegetation mods, sound mods, and others. Together, these blurred the difference between Los Santos and real-life Los Angeles.

While the majority of these gameplay-enhancing mods are widely available, players must also run them on high-performance hardware to avoid lags and overheating.

