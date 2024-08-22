GTA 5 RP Prodigy 2.0: Server details, how to join, owner, and more

Prodigy 2.0 is one of many custom GTA 5 RP servers that allows you to roleplay in the world of Grand Theft Auto. Roleplaying servers are modded servers that utilize the MMORPG potential of Grand Theft Auto Online with the help of tools like FiveM or RageMP. These often use the assets from Grand Theft Auto V and its online mode but have some extended features and capabilities that make the game closer to an RPG.

GTA 5 RP has grown in popularity over the years and has even gained official status since Rockstar took over FiveM. Now, joining most RP servers involves going through some steps, such as applying to gain access to it, creating a character, and so on.

Here are all the details about GTA 5 RP server Prodigy 2.0 including how to join it, who owns it, and so on.

Everything to know about GTA 5 RP Prodigy 2.0

Trending

The owner of Prodigy 2.0 is Ravage, and the server has partnered with gaming talent agency Loaded for almost a year now. Loaded has been associated with popular streamers like Shroud and even Ninja in the past. Their current partners include CohhCarnage, CourageJD, and DrLupo.

Now, Prodigy 2.0 is the latest incarnation of the GTA 5 RP server that promises tons of changes and improvements through its official trailer. For instance, the character creator and clothing menus have been completely overhauled, the inventory system has been enhanced, and so on. Players can start their live businesses almost instantly once it's approved.

Prodigy 2.0 has different specializations that you can choose for your GTA 5 RP character, which are based on whether you want to play as a civilian or a criminal. Popular professions include police officers, doctors, lawyers, gang members, and even hobos. Some of the unique civilian jobs include miners, pressure washers, postal workers, farmers, hunters, salvagers, fishers, and plumbers.

Meanwhile, criminals can not only break into houses and stores but also steal from mailboxes, postboxes, and even rob people at gunpoint. One of the best things about Prodigy 2.0 is its UI, which is clean, intuitive, and lets you do stuff that many other GTA 5 RP servers don't. For instance, the ability to craft weapons, attachments, and other items is a unique feature that can be done by stealing or buying the crafting materials.

There are several new vehicles, with immersive customization options, and even the map is a bit different from the basic version of the San Andreas map you see in GTA 5. Meanwhile, to know more about the different heists available in this server, you'll have to join in.

How to join GTA 5 RP Prodigy 2.0

Like some of the more premium RP servers (such as NoPixel), Prodigy RP requires an application. Head over to its official website or join its Discord, which you'll find on the website itself. You'll be put in a queue for your application to get processed and accepted. However, certain paid membership tiers can get you ahead earlier. These are listed as follows, as explained on the official website:

Silver ($25) — +5 queue priority, Unique badge for Silver username on site, forums, and Discord.

($25) +5 queue priority, Unique badge for Silver username on site, forums, and Discord. Gold ($40) — +10 queue priority, Unique badge for Gold username on site, forums, and Discord, 1 allow list application premium processing within seven days.

($40) +10 queue priority, Unique badge for Gold username on site, forums, and Discord, 1 allow list application premium processing within seven days. Platinum ($80) — +20 queue priority, Unique badge for Platinum username on site, forums, and Discord, 1 allow list application premium processing within seven days, direct feedback channel to staff with guaranteed replies.

($80) +20 queue priority, Unique badge for Platinum username on site, forums, and Discord, 1 allow list application premium processing within seven days, direct feedback channel to staff with guaranteed replies. Diamond ($140) — +50 queue priority, Unique badge for Diamond username on site, forums, and Discord, 1 allow list application premium processing within seven days per month, direct feedback channel to staff with guaranteed replies.

($140) +50 queue priority, Unique badge for Diamond username on site, forums, and Discord, 1 allow list application premium processing within seven days per month, direct feedback channel to staff with guaranteed replies. Onyx ($250) — +100 queue priority, Unique badge for Onyx username on site, forums, and Discord, unlimited allow list application premium processing within seven days, direct feedback channel to staff with guaranteed replies.

Prodigy 2.0 enforces its rules rather strictly, much like most other popular GTA 5 RP servers. The rules include a heavy emphasis on roleplaying, with no metagaming, no OOC (out of character) moments, no deatmatches, and so on.

Also Check:

Most popular RP streamers on Twitch in 2024 || Why Rockstar should make new official RP servers || Is it possible to play GTA 5 RP on PS5?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback