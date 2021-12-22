GTA 5 streamer breaks every bone playing as Minecraft pro Dream using mods 

Caylus is one of the most entertaining GTA 5 streamers on Youtube and Twitch. He is known for his GTA 5 mod gameplay, where he uses fun mods to create interesting situations. He usually plays GTA 5 as Mr. Beast or himself as the protagonist avatar in the game.

He has tried something different this time by playing as the Minecraft legend, Dream. The game's challenge is that Caylus has to break all 206 bones in Dream's body. This article gives a breakdown of all of the methods Caylus uses to achieve his goal.

How Caylus breaks all of Dream's bones in GTA 5

On the first attempt, Caylus tried to break Dream's bones by jumping from a very high platform. The jump broke 47 bones in one go. The second time Caylus planned on jumping, he landed head first and broke 52 bones.

For the third attempt, he tried something different, and he spawned a Minecraft creeper. He then walked towards the creeper and attacked it with his axe. The creeper exploded and broke 68 bones. After doing so, he concluded that if he had used 50 creepers, he would have definitely broken all 206 bones. He mentioned that he would try that later and keep the viewers in tune to start his next attempt.

Cayluses' next plan was to try jumping off Maze bank. This is probably one of the most logical ideas for any GTA 5 player when it comes to breaking bones. After deciding to jump, he states that Dream shouldn't die from the fall as he can easily take 5v1 in Minecraft. Cayluses' guess was right, and although Dream only broke half his bones, he did survive the fall and walked it off.

The next method Caylus used to break all of Dream's bones was to use the shredder. He spawned a large shredder and jumped into the blades with a car. With his first jump with a car, he breaks 74 bones. The second attempt at the shredder surprisingly broke 203 bones using the Adder. For the third attempt at the shredder, he just jumped in without a car and broke 123 bones in his body.

Cayluses' next idea to break bones was to jump off Mount Chiliad. This plan caused him to break 124 bones which was not satisfying. Caylus next thought was one of spawning a power fan which would make him jump high up in the air before falling to crash into the floor. After falling from the great height, Dream had only broken 183.

After being disappointed with the previous attempts, Caylus pulled out the big guns. He spawned a huge rag doll obstacle course where he jumped off the cliff with dreams body. This finally broke all 206 bones, with the obstacle course being higher up in the sky than the top of Maze Bank. To conclude the video, he then spawned 50 creepers from Minecraft and blew them up for 206 broken bones.

