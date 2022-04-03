GTA 5 streamer collects cars with Minecraft liveries using mods

YouTube streamer Nought has over five million subscribers and is well known for making entertaining videos in GTA 5 using mods. He loves his cars in the game and often has videos featuring missions where he must locate various vehicles.

Nought is a fan of other games like Fortnite and Minecraft, as elements from them often feature in his videos. No wonder he has started to combine his love for GTA with other games.

This article will discuss Nought's mission to try and find Minecraft cars in GTA 5 using mods.

GTA 5 vehicles meet Minecraft styles using mods

The video started with Nought playing as Franklin, chilling in his driveway, flipping some burgers, pretending to be a fast-food vendor. After joking around a bit, Simeon turned up to send Franklin on his newest car-finding mission. With little information but the first location, Nought started looking for cars in GTA 5 using mods.

The first car is located in the Vinewood Hills area and is a modded Mammoth Sheriff SUV with Minecraft TNT livery. Nought made quick work of returning it before setting out in search of vehicle number two. In the process, he finds a Minecraft hoodie in the Mammoth and gets out wearing it.

Franklin discovered an abandoned Creeper bus (Image vi YouTube @Nought)

Nought found a second vehicle on top of the Dam in GTA 5. It was a schoolbus with a Minecraft Creeper livery. Thankfully, when he touched it, nothing bad happened. Inside, he found another Minecraft gift, a pick-axe from the game. After testing it out on an innocent NPC, Nought returned the bus to Franklin's house.

The third vehicle was located Downtown, parked behind a Ponsonby's store. A modded Lamborghini Countach in GTA 5 baring the Minecraft Water Car livery. Nought was super impressed and took care to safely bring this third vehicle home.

He did it in no time, also finding that Chop was doing a great job running the burger stand in the driveway. Next, it was time to locate the fourth car on the list.

No windows or visible anything on this lava sports car (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Further north on the map, Nought came across car number four, which seemed completely covered, including all windows, in the Minecraft Lava livery. While this was certainly cool to witness, Nought did wonder how he was able to drive home safely. He was also unable to determine the make or model of the vehicle.

He somehow managed to return the lava car to Simeon before setting off to find one of the nicest-looking cars on the list. The fifth car was a Creeper Livery Aston Martin, but somebody's goons heavily guarded it in the dockyard. To protect himself and the new car, Nought expertly executed the enemies and made a break for it in the amazing new, super-fast sports car.

Multiple guards for this sporty Minecraft car (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Next, it was time to search for the sixth Minecraft car in GTA 5 using mods. Simeon directed Franklin to the rear of a building near the freeway in the middle of Los Santos, where he found the next new car and livery. This time, the car was a Minecraft Dirt Ferrari. Nought loved it but had been hoping for diamonds.

Finally, it was time to collect the seventh and last GTA 5 Minecraft cars on Simeon's list. Franklin wasted no time and found the last car located at a hotel. It was the Minecraft diamond car of his dreams. The car seems to be based on the real-life Maclaren Senna but is made like a Minecraft car with a very blocky design. If anything, it resembled a giant Lego car the most.

Finally, the diamond car he has been hoping for (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Nought admired the vehicle before hopping in to take it home, describing its texture and handling. He seemed to enjoy himself and finally found his GTA 5 Minecraft Diamond vehicle like he knew he would.

After returning the last car to Franklin's house, Nought earned his big payday from Simeon in GTA 5 using mods but was more interested in getting back to work slinging burgers from his new driveway business.

Edited by Srijan Sen