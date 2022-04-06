GTA 5 streamer escapes maximum security prison using mods

GTA 5 streamer Caylus is popular for making modded GTA videos on YouTube. He has over 6 million subscribers and releases new entertaining content every day.

Some of his fans prefer seeing him collecting or stealing vehicles, while others prefer his more adventurous videos. There are a number of videos where he also survives zombies, escape situations, or discovers new and exciting adventures in the game.

This article will explain about how YouTube streamer Caylus managed to escape a maximum security prison in GTA 5 using mods.

GTA 5 prison beak using mods with Caylus

The video starts with Caylus looking worried and explaining that he has gotten Franklin into a lot of trouble and landed him in a maximum security prison in GTA 5. The video shows Franklin in a small prison cell, where for some reason, he has his laptop. Being a great hacker, it is unclear if he snuck it in or if one of the guards let him have it.

Caylus only has to make two hacking moves to unlock his cell before he can try to escape. There is a number-coded lock and a word jumble to complete, which unlocked the door. Franklin was freed from his cell, but not completely from prison. Next, he had to kill a guard and was able to take his weapons and ammo from him.

Take out the GTA 5 prison guard to get by (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

After Franklin takes out the guard, he checks what weapons he has and starts to move forward. However, somehow the alarm was raised and the police were onto him. He now had to fight his way out of the building armed with a shotgun and an assault rifle. He started by shooting his way past half a dozen cops on the way upstairs from the cell-block.

He discovered that the front door was blocked and realized that he would need to find another escape route. As he tried to figure it out, he fought off an onslaught of police coming out of almost every door. He stepped over a pile of bodies into the locker room where he found a back exit. Luckily, he had an escape vehicle outside with some of his friends armed and waiting, including Trevor.

It's always good to have some crazy friends in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

As soon as Franklin headed towards the car, he and his crew came under heavy fire from the prison guards and police. The next stop was the Sandy Shores airstrip, where there was a military jet waiting for Franklin to escape in. Unfortunately, during all of the chaos, Franklin lost every member of his support team, including Trevor.

Cayus was heartbroken that Trevor had been killed helping him escape, but now he was on a path to freedom in his jet. He indicated that he was headed for the train tracks on the west side of the map. When he arrived, he found another old friend, Michael, and an armed 4x4 with a 50cal machine gun.

Michael is his extra backup (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

The pair then set off in search of a hide-out. The location was in the trailer park where Trevor massacres the Losts & Damned MC in the beginning of the GTA 5 story mode. Getting there was not easy as there were police road blocks and other enemies. Fortunately, Michael was able to take them all out from the back of the truck.

After making sure that the coast was clear, Franklin and Michael made their way to the trailer park to complete the mission. Michael tried to fire off a few more shots but luckily they went unnoticed.

Mission was a success thanks to Michael's help (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

When they finally arrived at the location, they went to the furthest trailer and parked up, which successfully completed the mission. Caylus offered Rest in peace to Trevor and a big thanks to Michael. Caylus then ended the video by thanking his fans and followers.

Edited by Mayank Shete