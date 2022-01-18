GTA 5 streamer Caylus finds a ladder to heaven in the game using mods

GTA 5 streamer Caylus is known by his fans for finding all sorts of locations in the game using mods. He has even been seen trying to leave the game behind in GTA 5 when he traveled to the edge of the map using mods.

This time Caylus is heading in a different direction on this adventure. He is heading straight up a ladder to the sky to see what he can find at the very top.

Caylus goes looking for godly rewards in GTA 5 using mods

Caylus starts this video as Franklin at the top of Mount Chilliad in GTA 5 using mods, where he has found a ladder seemingly leading to heaven. Talking about how he had found a ladder to space and a stairway to heaven in previous videos, he tells viewers that this will be different.

He noticed different levels to reach along the way to heaven and supposed that each level might offer him a gift, tempting him to stop his climb. Without further delay, Caylus set off on his massive climb up the ladder to heaven.

It took a long time to climb to the first level on the ladder, where he found the most unimpressive gifts. The only things on this level are a block of dirt and a skeleton next to a toilet surrounded by feces. Caylus decides they are not worth stopping his ascent to heaven in GTA 5 using mods.

Caylus has no use for these things on level one (Image via Sportskeeda)

Climbing to level two, Caylus found a couch and an old television. After sitting down a few times, he decided to head up the ladder to level three. It took him a long time to reach the next level, but he found a collection of supercars once there.

After deciding not to take the cars and continuing his climb to heaven, Caylus noticed that night was falling and the sky had changed. As well as getting darker, the clouds seemed to have turned sideways and were almost pointed towards the sky. The next thing viewers saw was Caylus arriving on level four and finding the most tempting gift so far.

Full gaming set up in GTA 5 using mods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caylus struggled with himself before deciding not to be swayed by this full gaming setup and again set his sights on the ladder. After another arduous climb, Caylus reached level five and found his first cash gift. There were a number of huge crates of money, but Caylus managed to pull himself away, saying he couldn't be bribed.

As he approached level six, he heard the noise of sparks. When he got to the level, a woman was sitting inside a crashed plane in a small area. Caylus killed the woman and found a set of keys on the plane before carrying on upwards.

On level seven, Caylus found a room with a door. Fortunately, the keys he had just acquired were able to unlock it. Inside the mysterious room were enormous carts full of gold bars. Temped but not sold, he decided to head to what he thought was the last level, heaven in GTA 5.

Heaven is a halfpipe in GTA 5 using mods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once Caylus reached "heaven," he found it to be like a sort of open-air food court. It was full of burgers and hotdog vendors, people eating at picnic tables, and donut stalls. But it also had two armed guards, drugs as a form of payment and a unicycle to use on the half-pipe with the giant Stargate machine. It was extraordinary as a concept of heaven, but Caylus seemed pretty happy with it.

After causing a bit of trouble in heaven by killing the guards, Caylus scared off all of the other angels who were enjoying their food. He then decided to head to the enormous teleporter-looking circle and jump through.

Caylus is melting in somewhere other than heaven (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caylus realized this was a bad move as he had ended up in "H.E. double hockey-sticks," as he puts it. He is not alone there, though, as he finds Huggy Wuggy, a Crawler from Minecraft, and for some reason, Iron-Man is all his new eternal companions.

Edited by Srijan Sen