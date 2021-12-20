GTA 5 streamer Nought attempts to break every one of Santa Claus’ bones using mods

GTA 5 streamer Nought is one of the most famous GTA content creators. He has over five million subscribers on his YouTube Channel and is known to do some of the wackiest things in GTA 5.

One of his fan-favorite types of videos is where he uses mods in GTA 5 to create fun scenarios and game modes. In one of his recent videos, he took a look at the holiday season for inspiration and played a game mod in which players need to break Santa Claus' bones.

How did Nought break every one of Santa Claus' bones in GTA 5?

The video began with Nought talking about the new game mod he added to GTA 5, in which he is playing as Santa Claus. This mod is weird and gruesome as it encourages players to break all the bones in Santa's body. The twist which gives it more macabre is that Santa has 500 bones in his body, more than doubling the damage that players can do.

His first attempt to break all 500 bones was to jump from the Maze building. It's the tallest building in GTA 5 and is also one of the highest ground anyone can jump from. After jumping off the building, he crashed into the cement pavement, and Santa broke 134 bones out of 500.

Still from GTA 5 Santa's bones breaking challenge (Image via Nought/Youtube)

For the second attempt, Nought spawned a custom ship with a few windmill blades used to crush vehicles. He then got into a convertible and drove it into the moving blades. He manages to break 224 bones in Santa's body on the first try.

In his next attempt, he used the same windmill blades to break more bones, and during his second try at it, he smashed 405 bones.

The fourth attempt seems like a good bet when he thinks about jumping from the highest point in space. However, sadly after falling for what seemed like forever, he only broke 183 bones, which seemed quite disappointing.

Nought's fifth and sixth attempts involved trying to get hit by the infamous train in GTA 5. Although this was a good plan, Santa kept getting knocked off the tracks, which made him only lose 76 and 78 bones, respectively.

Still from GTA 5 (Image via Nought/Youtube)

Nought came up with the following method to call in an airstrike that landed a missile on him, leading to 207 bones breaking. He next decided to bring in the Titan bomber warship to realize that the aim was very off, and Santa only took damage from the shockwaves from the bomb.

The final method he tried was one where he drives in a performance boosted vehicle with nitrous into a wall. At first, he tried doing it with a bike, during which he broke 304 bones. The next vehicle he tried was a modified Adder, the fastest car in GTA 5. During his first attempt at full speed, he broke 470 bones in his body, which didn't make him happy. He finally managed to break 500 bones when he touched 1000 kmph in the adder before crashing into the wall.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar