GTA 5 streamer Nought finds secret gold money truck using mods

Nought is one of the top YouTube streamers who play GTA 5 using mods. He has over five million subscribers in his channel who tune in to watch his gaming exploits.

Nought's fans have seen him collecting money trucks in GTA 5 using mods in the past. However, in this video, he is trying to locate the rarest money trucks in the game to rob the briefcases of money inside them.

Instead, the streamer successfully found a secret gold money truck in GTA 5.

Where did Nought get a gold money truck in GTA 5 using mods?

Playing GTA 5 as Michael, Nought first sees the golden money truck from the Diamond Casino & Resort driving past him in the video's intro. He intends to rob five money trucks in GTA 5 using mods, with each carrying up to $1 billion.

Nought finds the first truck within a minute. It is a standard stockade that belongs to Ammu-Nation and bears its logo. He blows the back doors off using a sticky bomb and takes the cash. The creator then hides from the police before learning that his first truck robbery was worth $234,884,971.

After stealing a quarter of a billion dollars from the Ammu-Nation truck in GTA 5 using mods, a call comes over the radio in Nought's car telling him the second truck is in Downtown Los Santos. When he locates it, it is a yellow Kayton Banking Group truck.

Again, he blows the doors, takes the briefcase with money, and escapes from the police. After evading the law enforcement under a bridge, Nought sees that the payout from the second van was $728,445,296.

The third van has two logos on it (Image via Sportskeeda)

The third GTA 5 money truck found was a Lock & Load Security, Maze Bank Truck. Nought gets Michael out of his car this time to take out the truck's driver. He then steals the money after blowing the rear doors open.

This time, it takes a bit longer to shake the police. The broadcaster tries to hide at Michael's house, but the cops find him inside and start attacking. Nought then runs around the house looking for somewhere to hide before finding the perfect spot.

He hides under the bed, which amazingly works, despite the scores of police in the house.

Police are suspicious of Michael's bed (Image via Sportskeeda)

After not looking under the bed, the police leave, and Nought finds out how much money he has stolen from the Maze Bank Truck. It is an astounding $846,974,823, meaning he has already earned almost $2 billion and still has two trucks left to find.

The fourth truck is discovered driving on the central highway and looks different from the previous stockade vehicles. It is a Humane Labs truck from GTA 5.

While in a tunnel, Nought explodes the doors from the back of the truck and steals the money. This time, he evades capture by driving to hide underneath the Del Perro Pier. Unfortunately, the police find him there easily.

After finally being rid of the police, Nought sees that the Humane Labs truck was carrying $333,131,089. With over $2 billion, he sets off to intercept the last truck before it reaches its destination.

As he comes up on the last truck, the internet sensation sees that it is a solid gold Diamond Casino & Resort money truck. He is sure there must be around $1 billion inside.

The final truck is golden (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nought blows open the back doors of this final money truck and steals the last briefcase full of money. Driving through the center of Los Santos, he locates an underground construction site, where he is able to hide from police cars and helicopters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nought ends this video as a total success. The golden money truck was carrying $904,015,697, the most money found in any of the five trucks he robbed. The star ends the game after earning a total of over $2.74 billion in GTA 5 using mods. Job well done.

Edited by Ravi Iyer