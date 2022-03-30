GTA 5 streamer spawns creepy clown stalker using mods

GTA 5 streamer Caylus has over six million followers on his YouTube channel, where he posts many entertaining videos of his gameplay and exploits. There are not many mods that he hasn't tried or would not try.

Sometimes mods are not always in the streamer’s favor and can result in frightening consequences and situations in the game, like being stalked or hunted by some maniac.

This article will discuss what happened when GTA 5 streamer Caylus was stalked by a creepy clown in the game using mods.

GTA 5 streamer has Coulrophobia and a stalker

In the above video, Caylus plays Franklin and starts acting slightly frightened. Caylus is under the impression that Franklin has done something to make an enemy of a creepy clown in the game.

He started the video by casually strolling down the walk of fame in Vinewood Hills. He began to freak out when he spotted the clown following in a sports car, then decided he needed some weapons.

Initially, Caylus had no idea how the clown would appear, and turning up and creeping slowly in a sportscar was undoubtedly not one of the first things gamers would have imagined. More in keeping would have been one of the clown vans that already exists in the game.

Caylus made his way to a rooftop, thinking it would give him a better vantage point, but the clown shouldn't find him up there. However, getting too close to the edge, Franklin fell off the building and parachuted back down into the street.

Unfortunately, it wasn't long before the curb-crawling creepy clown found Franklin and decided to give chase on foot, this time armed with a knife and looking a lot more menacing.

GTA 5 creepy clown armed with a knife (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

Fortunately, Franklin is armed with his pistol in GTA 5 this time. Hopefully, the clown saw this and promptly returned to his car and started to drive off slowly. However, Caylus decided to take the evil clown out by shooting him in his driver's seat, fearing for his safety.

Franklin moved in for a closer inspection and pulled the clown's body out of the car onto the street, where it began to bleed. Caylus was sure that he had finished off his enemy when suddenly, another clown appeared from behind, trying to stab him. Caylus panicked and started to retreat while this seemingly new clown rushed towards him.

After taking out this second clown with a pistol-whip, Franklin returned to the original car to see that the first body was gone. He then turned around only to see that the other clown had disappeared from the street where he had just struck him down.

Caylus was confused, thinking he was cursed by the clown in GTA 5 using mods. Not sure how many clowns there were now, Caylus decided to take Franklin home.

He is not even safe in his own home in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube @ Caylus)

Franklin decided to climb onto his roof for a good vantage point even after arriving safely home. Then it happened. He spotted the slow-driving clown in his sports car pulling up to the house and getting out, ready to take him on once again. But this was the clown's last chance.

Franklin climbed down from his roof to stab the clown to death, giving him a taste of his own medicine. Caylus then had a brilliant idea to stop the clown from coming back from the dead.

Dumping him in the depths should keep him at bay (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fanklin carried the clown's body up the hill a little further and was able to reach the revine. He dropped the clown into the water's murky depths, sure that this would keep him safe from future attacks. Caylus successfully survived his creepy clown stalker in GTA 5 using mods.

Edited by Srijan Sen