YouTube streamer Nought survives 99 years as Pennywise in GTA 5 using mods

GTA 5 streamer Nought has done many challenges on his YouTube channel using mods. He has even attempted some scary mods, such as zombie survival.

This time Nought plans on playing the terrifying clown character Pennywise from the It film series in GTA 5 using mods to see how many years he can survive.

This article will shed light on how Nought fared surviving 99 years as Pennywise the clown using mods.

Surviving 99 years in GTA 5 as Pennywise using mods

At the start of the above video, Nought is seen playing as a child-sized clown on Del Perro Pier. Nought said he was a 3-year-old Pennywise. While performing some 'street art,' an NPC began to scream in fear as he captured the little Pennywise on his phone camera. The NPC caused a scene due to his irrational fear of clowns. Some pedestrians even started to attack Nought as the young clown. However, he was able to escape on a bicycle.

Once safely off Del Perro Pier, Nought found his way into the aqueduct that runs through the city. Eventually, he reached safety when he located the underground tunnels.

Little Pennywise retreats to the sewer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nought admitted that he is terrified of clowns but felt bad for young Pennywise. Falling asleep in the sewers, Nought was taken through some kind of time warp into the future. The screen shakes, and Pennywise reappears as the familiar clown from the It film series.

Nought decided it was time to reintroduce Pennywise to Los Santos. However, before he left the sewers, he spotted Ghostface and Leonardo DiCaprio for some reason.

No explanation as to why these two are in the sewers (Image via Sportskeeda)

To get revenge on the people of Los Santos for shunning him, Nought decided that Pennywise would kidnap their children just like in the It film series. Nought spied on some students at ULSA before storming the campus in his clown van to abduct four students.

The creepy clown kidnapping van (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nought captured four students and drove them back to his home in the sewer. Upon getting out of the van, the students ran off into the dark tunnels where Nought reminded them there was no escape.

Suddenly, the screen started to shake again, and Pennywise was shot through another time warp in the sewers. When he returned, his appearance was different again, and he could be seen with a cage full of captured NPCs.

Old Pennywise the kidnapper (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of Pennywise's prisoners tells viewers that they have been locked up for 90 years. Nought was happy that he had already made it to 99 years of age as Pennywise in GTA 5 using mods. He decided it was time to go back to the surface after all the years underground to see the kind of reception he would have.

Unfortunately for Nought, Pennywise was not well-received above ground. He immediately received a 5-star wanted level and was pursued by the military. Nought had to drive across the entire map to reach the sewers while being chased and shot at. Things went wrong for Nought in GTA 5 when the clown van broke down, and he was forced to try and flee on foot.

Didn't quite make it home (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the video's final minutes, Pennywise was seen fighting off the military with an Up-n-Atomizer before he ran into an alley. The video then came to an end after Nought was trapped in the alley and ultimately killed by the military.

Edited by Shaheen Banu