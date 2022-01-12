GTA 5 streamer Nought plays as Ghostface from Scream using mods

Nought is a popular GTA 5 streamer with over five million subscribers on YouTube. His viewers are used to watching him steal or find vehicles in his videos using mods.

This time, Nought is taking a different approach. Playing as Ghostface from the Scream movies, he searches for his car. It turns out Nought, as Franklin, stole Ghostface's car, and now he wants it back.

Fans love seeing Nought as Ghostface in GTA 5 using mods

The video starts with Nought explaining how Franklin stole a Bugatti from Ghostface during Halloween. In this video, the streamer plays as Ghostface and goes hunting for his car and the people that took it, Franklin and Simeon.

Nought's first shows fans that Ghostface has some abilities in GTA 5 using mods. First, he seems to have a shoulder cannon like the one the alien bounty hunter uses in the famous Arnold Schwarzenegger film, Predator.

This shoulder cannon fires bright orbs of light that can kill NPCs. Also, Ghostface can emit a nuclear explosion that kills him and anything else in its wake.

After his nuke test, Nought respawns as Ghostface in downtown Los Santos. The NPCs immediately start running away from him in fear, and he shows viewers another ability. He has a camouflage that makes him invisible, becoming like a ghost.

Turning into a ghost in front of an NPC (Image via Sportskeeda)

While Ghostface really frightens some people in Los Santos, others run up and try to fight him for some reason. Even NPCs seem to have a sense of 'fight or flight' instilled in them.

After killing some NPCs, Nought uses his other ability. He can attach a piece of rope to a body and hang it from a lampost or any other object he chooses. This is a frightening skill, and Nought says it may be the scariest mod he has used in GTA 5.

Nought tests out a few different sight options for Ghostface while roaming around. He is able to see in infrared, heat vision, and night vision.

After having enough of being distracted, he sets off in search of Simeon, who he thinks might have his car. Simeon is frightened and tries escaping Ghostface but ends up dead and hangs from a wall with a piece of rope.

Simeon hanging in the alley behind Ghostface (Image via Sportskeeda)

After discovering that his car is not in Simeon's garage, Ghostface gets attacked by some more NPCs. Out of frustration, he uses his nuclear explosion ability in GTA 5 using mods and starts again from the respawn.

Nought goes to see Lamar for a tip on where his car could be in GTA 5. After hearing it is in Vinewood, Naught realizes that Franklin might have even ended up as its new owner.

When he gets to Franklin's house, he finds him terrified downstairs. Franklin tells Ghostface that Simeon sold the car to someone wealthy in Vinewood Estates.

Nought goes searching the affluent homes of GTA 5 at Vinewood Estates and discovers his car at a house the users might recognize. It is the home of the lawyer from the High Society Leak mission in The Contract DLC.

Ghostface's personalized Bugatti (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once Nought locates his car and strings up a few NPCs that he accuses of being the new owners, he takes it home. Apparently, Ghostface lives in the abandoned mine located in Great Chaparral.

The video ends with Nought driving Ghostface home, pleased with his successful mission in GTA 5 using mods.

