GTA 5 streamer uses a mod that kills him the moment he breaks a bone

Caylus is a popular YouTube streamer who makes amazing GTA 5 using mods. Some of his most popular videos are of him breaking as many bones as possible using different characters in the game.

Caylus made one video where his fans might remember he tried to break as many bones playing as Dream from Minecraft in GTA 5 using mods.

This article will discuss what Caylus did when he tried to survive in GTA 5 using mods by not breaking any bones.

Caylus tries to survive a chaotic mod in GTA 5

Caylus woke up as Franklin at his house in Vinewood Hills in the above video. He heard an explosion and realized that cars were flying around manically in the sky.

He acknowledged his fans who love his bone-breaking videos and then announced that this video would be different. He planned to travel from Franklin's house to Del Perro Pier without breaking a single bone in the ensuing madness outside. He quickly discovered that he also had to do this on foot or without a vehicle.

Cars were flying past in every direction, including some stuck in the road. After a few minutes, Caylus decided to climb his way down the hill towards the city. He decided to gain some height and parachute towards the pier to cover some more ground. He navigated his way into the city, parachuting and nearly breaking a bone as he landed on a roof.

Caylus makes it safely to a rooftop in GTA 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once on the rooftop, he carefully climbed down and successfully crossed a few big roads, narrowly missing some sliding and exploding cars. Running through buildings for cover, Caylus got distracted by punching NPCs and nearly broke a bone by tripping over a wall and falling a couple of feet.

Somehow he managed to travel to the halfway mark on foot without being hit by a single car. He stayed close to buildings and travelled through alleyways for safety. He felt fortunate and was excited to be halfway to his destination, despite all the chaos still around him.

Flaming vehicles throwing themselves around in GTA 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

After only a few more minutes, Nought had the pier in his sights. He ran past the Maze Bank West Executive Office and only had a few more roads to cross. The final route is a four-lane highway next to the beach, with dozens of cars speeding up, down and around it. On his last lucky run, Caylus made it across the threshold and onto the start of the pier.

At the last minute or so, Caylus ran down to the very end of the pier to claim his cash prize for surviving. He found $100million and was so delighted that he started running around and climbing the pier building.

Caylus falls off a building at the very moment of the video (Image via Sportskeeda)

Perhaps a bit overexcited about the money he had just won, Caylus lost focus and stumbled off the roof of the Pearl Restaurant on the pier in GTA 5. It looked like he broke his back. Now he would never get the chance to spend his winnings.

