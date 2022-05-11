5 most unique vehicle mods for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 is almost a decade old, and gamers have replayed the story multiple times. They still find easter eggs today, and the game is surviving, thanks to RP and Online. However, the modding community also deserves a lot of credit for keeping the game relevant after so long.

The mods possible in this game are virtually endless as more pour in each day. It is probably the largest community the game has to offer and houses numerous creative geniuses.

Mods can make their way into the game via real-life cars, unique cars, realistic mods, graphics mods, etc. Listed below are the five most special vehicle mods in 2022.

Unusual vehicle mods for GTA 5

5) MIKE Armored car 8X8

GTA is all about the chaos gamers can cause at this point. Online and RP see it all the time, and it is fun too. MIKE armored car 8X8 mod helps with just that.

The game has many armored vehicles like the Insurgent Pick-up Custom and Nightshark. Pitted against those are LEGO knock-offs. MIKE has been designed to shred anything in its path. It is equipped to the teeth. Most noticeably, the vehicle has a flamethrower up front and a grappling hook.

The mod was designed by angel-wt. It is available on GTA5mods and other modding websites as well. The truck (if it can be called that) looks very futuristic and sports an 8-wheel drive. No terrain is too much for this behemoth. The mod features high texture interiors and exteriors, dynamic suspension, a working machine gun, etc.

4) SF - VTOL A50

There are many different vehicle classes in GTA. One of them is aircraft. The game features several options, ranging from jets, fighter planes, cargo planes, etc. However, they are quite outdated today. The SF - VTOL A50 Thunderbolt changes that, which is as futuristic as it gets. The mod was converted by angel-wt, and the design of the aircraft was prepared by CGPitbull.

The Thunderbolt features a vertical take-off and landing mechanism, which eliminates the need for a runway. From the looks of it, it seems to be inspired by the aircraft used by the humans in the movie Avatar. The plane sports machine guns up front and homing missiles on the wings. It is a great mix of agility and power.

3) 335 BRM Reconnaissance vehicle

An armored reconnaissance vehicle is pretty viable in real-life wars. Information is half of the war, and the 335 BRM Reconnaissance vehicle mod by angel-wt brings it to GTA 5. It looks great and modern.

Being a reconnaissance vehicle, it does not house any weapons. But the 4X4 can traverse any terrain with ease and speed. The dynamic suspension also helps out a ton. It can be regarded as a better version of the Barrage.

The vehicle behaves like a large Dakar Rally truck and has great acceleration and torque. It can easily drive over smaller vehicles. SUVs are considered small when driving this.

The mod features HQ textures throughout, working dials, realistic collision physics, etc.

2) Cyberpunk Hovercar

Cyberpunk is probably one of the most anticipated games of modern times. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out as planned. However, there were some good things about it.

The hovercar from Nightcity can now be used in Los Santos, thanks to angel-wt. The car looks like the exact replica, and the model does complete justice. The Deluxo now has a competitor in GTA. It does not house weapons but looks very nice and is faster.

1) The Batman 2022: Vehicle Pack

DC and Batman fans can rejoice as the Batmobile can now be driven in Los Santos and Blaine County. Multiple modders collaborated to make this possible. They are TDK, MTN, CaptainJack, and Kjb33. Rockstar has a rendition of the old-school batmobile in the game, and it is appropriately called the Vigilante.

This mod brings the latest Batmobile from the 2022 movie into the game. The movie car is inspired by a Dodge Charger. Coupled with a rocket-powered engine at the back, it can reach incredible speeds really quickly. The mod presents the car as an absolute replica, and the resemblance is uncanny. The split back-end with the exposed engine and thruster, super-wide tires, etc., have all been kept in mind.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu