GTA 5 vs. GTA Online: 5 big differences between the two

Grand Theft Auto 5 includes two game versions: Story Mode and GTA Online. While both were created on the same ground with similar mechanics, they have some significant differences that set them apart. The state of San Andreas feels different in Grand Theft Auto Online than the Story Mode and has more to offer than the latter. However, the campaign version has some unique features that many players miss in multiplayer.

The community has a long-standing debate about which version of GTA 5 is better. Considering the similarities and differences, both are perfect in their own ways. Nonetheless, this article lists the five biggest differences that players can notice between both versions.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online: In-game economy, combat mechanism, and 3 more noticeable differences

1) In-game economy

The first and most noticeable difference between the games is their economies. While the economy in Story Mode is somewhat balanced, with easily affordable prices for properties and services, the economy in the multiplayer version is severely struck by inflation, with a simple flashlight costing $5,750.

To get a better understanding of the imbalance, you can try buying a Pistol in both versions of the title. While Rockstar Games will charge you $350 in GTA 5 Story Mode, you’ll have to pay $2,500 for the same weapon in multiplayer. Other necessities, such as clothing and snacks, are also exorbitantly costly in the later game.

2) Interaction Menu

The Interaction Menu is one of the newest additions to GTA 5, allowing players to access various functions without having to go to the Pause Menu or Settings. However, the Interaction Menu in multiplayer mode clearly has more functions than in Story Mode.

Rockstar Games adds new features to the GTA Online Interaction Menu on a regular basis. Players can access sub-menus from the Main Menu and perform a variety of tasks. However, Grand Theft Auto 5's Interaction Menu has limited functionality that hasn't been updated in a while. Many players who primarily play multiplayer frequently complain about this limitation.

3) Number of purchasable properties

Both versions of the title include several in-game properties that players can purchase or invest in to earn money. However, the multiplayer mode offers more purchasable properties that can also be customized to players' preferences. Rockstar Games offers 13 different businesses in GTA Online, along with a number of buildings and apartments.

However, Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode players cannot purchase any apartments, and the majority of the purchasable properties function as owned businesses that generate money in the background. In addition, there are no options to purchase Yachts, submarines, and many other vehicular properties in Story Mode.

4) Continuation of the in-game events

Another distinction between the two versions is the continuation of in-game events. While you can see the aftermath of various activities in Story Mode by listening to radio stations or visiting the locations, GTA Online missions have little or no impact on the in-game world, except when a new DLC is released.

The best example of this is when you visit Martin Madrazo's house in Vinewood Hills after the mission Marriage Counseling. Depending on the timeframe, you may see a wrecked deck or a house under construction. However, no such details can be seen in GTA Online gameplay.

5) Combat mechanism

The combat mechanism in the multiplayer game is very different from that in Story Mode. While there are a plethora of purchasable weapons in GTA Online, single-player mode removes several of them from the catalog. Furthermore, the latter lacks snacks in the character inventory, which are must-have items in multiplayer combats.

On the other hand, Story Mode characters have special abilities that greatly aid in combat. Michael De Santa and Trevor Philip's abilities come in handy during on-foot gunplay, and Franklin Clinton's driving skills can be used for drive-by shootings at times.

