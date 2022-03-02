YouTuber plays as Chop in GTA 5 and saves Franklin using mods

Nought is a popular YouTube streamer who makes videos while playing GTA 5 using mods. He currently has over 5 million subscribers and uploads new content every day.

Nought's viewers enjoy his survival videos and many others where he collects rare cars in the game using mods. There are a few others where his mission has been to rescue someone close to him.

This article will discuss what happened when YouTube streamer Nought played GTA 5 as Chop and tried to rescue Franklin using mods.

This time Chop has to save Franklin in GTA 5 using mods

The last time Nought did a rescue video in GTA 5 using mods was when Chop was dognapped, and Franklin needed to save him. In the video this time around, the tables have been turned, and Franklin has gone missing. Nought must now find Franklin while playing as Chop in GTA 5 using mods.

The first few minutes of the video saw Franklin and Chop having a fun game of fetch in the park near Franklin's house. Suddenly, after a few throws, Chop returns to the park where Franklin last spoke to a woman to find that he had disappeared. Not only that, but someone has attacked the woman who could tell Chop that someone took Franklin.

As Chop searched around for clues, he came across some suspicious tire tracks next to the park. Using his strong sense of dog smell, Chop was able to track the car that had seemingly fled down the road, where he discovered something a bit worrying.

The car that took Franklin in GTA 5 is destroyed (Image via YouTube/@Nought)

The car that had taken Franklin had crashed into a wall, and there was no sign of anybody. Nought did find Franklin's driver's license in the destroyed vehicle, which told him he was on the right path. He decided to follow Chop's nose and some more tire tracks until he discovered his next clue in the city. Franklin's sunglasses were found lying on the street in Vinewood.

Chop was next seen running past the Diamond Casino & Resort and sniffing around near a Lost MC clubhouse. Luckily for him, there was no sign that Franklin was there.

Suddenly Chop seemed to get the feeling that his owner was very close by. Following his nose and instincts, he headed down underneath the bridge behind the casino and was amazed to find Franklin and his kidnappers.

Chop managed to sniff out Franklin and the GTA 5 kidnappers (Image via YouTube/@Nought)

Unfortunately, after charging at the kidnappers, the screen went black, and Nought had no idea what was going on. As soon as viewers could see it again, Chop and Franklin were being held at gunpoint by the same people who had previously kidnapped Chop. They were not happy with either GTA 5 character, and that is why they abducted them both.

Next, the enemies took Franklin somewhere else and Chop took the chance to break out of the cage and kill the guard. He traced Franklin's scent to Lester's house, where the bad guys had broken in and tied Lester up before robbing him. Luckily, Leister knew where the enemies had gone and took Chop to a warehouse to find them.

Chop found the kidnappers in a warehouse in GTA 5 using mods (Image via YouTube/@Nought)

Chop located Franklin and two armed guards and quickly decided to attack them, taking them down before they could hurt him or his best friend. Finally, everything was over and Chop saved Franklin, returning the favor from a previous rescue operation.

Chop and Franklin reunited outside the warehouse and headed back to their house in the hills, where Chop was rewarded with a big juicy pork chop.

