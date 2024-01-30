GTA 6 commercial at Super Bowl, Las Vegas: Possibility explored

After releasing the first trailer for GTA 6, Rockstar Games went completely silent regarding the game. However, fans cannot keep their excitement and continue to anticipate the upcoming reveals and related events. This year’s Super Bowl event is coming on February 11, 2024, and some fans are expecting Rockstar to take advantage of it to promote Grand Theft Auto 6.

However, others also deny the possibility, saying there is still plenty of time for the game to release.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Will there be a GTA 6 promo at the Las Vegas Super Bowl 2024 event?

At the time of writing this article, there are no officially confirmed reports on whether or not Rockstar Games will release more details about GTA 6 in the upcoming Super Bowl event. However, the most likely answer is no.

Although the studio has gone above and beyond to promote its new projects in the past, it has rarely chosen any special events for the purpose. Rockstar Games always makes announcements solo and out of the blue, and an identical pattern is expected for GTA 6. A few comments on the above X thread also reflect the same.

Many fans commented that they were not expecting anything Grand Theft Auto 6-related from Rockstar Games at the moment.

Some were also expecting April 2024 for the GTA 6 trailer 2 reveal. One user named Cliff (X/@bubu4ubu) went into detail and stated that Rockstar Games could make announcements related to the upcoming game in the Super Bowl 2025 events.

Readers should note that Rockstar Games follows certain steps before releasing its game in the market. While it has already completed the first reveal and trailer release steps, the next few steps could be expected to include the release of more trailers and character introductions.

The gaming studio usually promotes its projects only a few months before their official release. Therefore, expecting a commercial at the Super Bowl event is a bit out of the regular schedule.

However, Rockstar is unpredictable and could make a GTA 6 gameplay reveal if it decides to utilize the event. But, this is just a mere speculation and should not be taken as news.

Interestingly, the community has many theories regarding when Rockstar will release the upcoming details about Grand Theft Auto 6. While some said the next trailer is coming on March 7, others said the game would be released in September 2025.

However, these are just fan theories and have no official validation from both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company. Therefore, to know the official release date of GTA 6, fans are advised to follow either organization's official Newswires.

