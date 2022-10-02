GTA 6 Easter eggs might include Bigfoot, UFOs, and more

Easter eggs in the GTA series have always been a popular topic among fans. Rockstar Games is constantly ahead of any other gaming company when it comes to delivering hidden secrets for players to find.

So, since the massive GTA 6 leak happened, many fans cannot stop thinking about the large number of Easter eggs the upcoming game may contain.

Some fans, like the popular YouTuber Strange Men, even managed to create an entire list of Easter eggs that might appear in the next installment of the series.

Strange Men also released a video on this topic, so this article will highlight certain Easter eggs from Strange Men's videos and determine the likelihood of them appearing in GTA 6.

These are some of the Easter eggs that might appear in GTA 6, according to popular YouTuber Strange Men

In the video by Strange Men, many of the Easter eggs they managed to find came from various articles and rumors circulating on the internet before and after the leak happened.

Many fans might already be aware of some of these Easter eggs, while for others, they may be something new they have never heard about. In any case, fans should keep in mind that none of these easter eggs have been confirmed, and they should take everything with a pinch of salt.

Skunk Ape

Bigfoot's presence is one of the most popular Easter eggs fans can expect to see in the next game. Now that most players know that the game will take place in Vice City due to the leak, fans have given Bigfoot in GTA 6 a new name: the Skunk Ape, who will be located in the swamps.

This Easter egg regarding Bigfoot has been with the GTA series for a long time. It first gained notoriety with Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, and since then, every Grand Theft Auto game has contained some kind of Bigfoot reference that players have found. Thus, many players suspect Bigfoot will surely appear in the upcoming game due to its popularity.

UFOs

Aliens in the GTA series is another famous Easter egg that has been suspected to be in almost every Grand Theft Auto game. But this Easter egg got an insane popularity boost after the release of GTA 5.

This installment arguably delved into the UFO lore of the series the most and even had many direct Easter eggs and references surrounding aliens in the game.

This has resulted in fans speculating that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have even more UFO Easter eggs than players might be able to find in the game. Moreover, GTA Online always offers many new events that are UFO-themed, so it would not be surprising to see UFOs in Grand Theft Auto 6 in some way or the other.

Satanist house

This speculated Easter egg got popular with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 after players were able to find a satanic ritual in the game.

Since then, many players have wondered if Rockstar Games will introduce some kind of satanist house where players may find sacrificial rituals or even a serial killer who is taking part in them.

Grand Theft Auto 5 also had a similar Infinite Killer mystery Easter egg, so this convinced many fans that if Rockstar Games were going to introduce a mystery Easter egg, a satanist's house would be perfect for that.

Rockstar Games have also previously created huge Easter egg mysteries that require players to solve many riddles and analyze clues to find answers. For this reason, there is a high probability of this Easter egg being present in the upcoming game.

Other miscellaneous Easter eggs that might be present in GTA 6

Strange Men, in their video, talked about over ten Easter eggs that might be present in GTA 6. Still, except for the three above, the other seven Easter eggs are less likely to be present in the upcoming game.

However, players should still be aware of them, so the following are the other Easter eggs that may appear in the upcoming game:

Sand Spinx

Haunted Warehouse

Sex Robot Warehouse

Dancer Mystery

Bonnie & Clyde Mystery

Big Cat Mansion

Voice in the Storm Drain

But again, nothing has been confirmed yet, so players should not take it out of consideration. Strange Men has done a lot of research regarding these Easter eggs, so fans should also keep an eye out for them in the upcoming game.

