GTA 6 fans became furious over GTA Online after the revelation of canceled story DLCs

GTA 6 is one of the most highly games of all time and fans want Rockstar Games to put everything they have into the upcoming title. However, ever since the leaked GTA 5 source code went public, the community has been furious at the studio. The big reason behind it is the revelation of the canceled DLCs for the single-player story mode of the game.

On top of that, the leak also revealed that Rockstar Games was working on several other projects like Bully 2 and GTA Tokyo, but scrapped them for unknown reasons. Now, fans are furious over Grand Theft Auto Online because the developers have been milking the title for far too long.

Some players also want to boycott the online multiplayer so that Grand Theft Auto 6's campaign doesn't get short or underwhelming. This article will dive deeper into this topic.

Canceled GTA 5 Story Mode DLCs have infuriated the fandom

As mentioned before, the GTA 5 source code has gone public and has revealed a lot of information related to the game and several other projects that Rockstar Games was working on. However, fans are most furious about the eight canceled DLCs for the Story Mode.

This was rather shocking and frustrating for fans because Rockstar Games has been milking Grand Theft Auto Online for a long time now. There are weekly updates and other microtransaction options that have ensured a steady flow of income for the studio.

On the other hand, fans have been requesting the developers to release some content for the single-player mode. And now players have come to know about the canceled DLCs.

Fans are also worried that if Rockstar Games keeps working on Grand Theft Auto Online, they might ignore the GTA 6 story mode leading to cut content. Playeds don't want this to happen at any cost and some are willing to go as far as boycott the online multiplayer.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

The canceled Grand Theft Auto 5 DLCs would have further expanded the game and allowed the players to explore the city and the characters more. While some of the content was modified and released as events and DLCs for the online multiplayer mode, others never saw the light.

Since Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 will roll out in 2025, fans want the developers to shift their complete focus to the upcoming title and slow down the content and support for Grand Theft Auto Online. However, the studio has yet to make any statement regarding this matter.

In other news, fans are wondering if Rockstar Games has any plans for releasing GTA 6 on PS4.

