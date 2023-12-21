GTA 6 fans point out every animal seen in the trailer

The GTA 6 trailer has managed to impress millions of viewers and fans worldwide, and it's still being discussed. The trailer is all that fans have to go on for now because Rockstar hasn't revealed much about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. However, players are uncovering new details as they observe the 90-second clip.

Fans have already listed all the new and returning vehicles that are to arrive in the next GTA game, and they've also spotted all the locations that Leonida and Vice City have to offer. Digging even deeper, fans have now listed out every animal in the Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser, and it looks like Rockstar was showcasing them on purpose.

List of all animals coming to GTA 6 as per the trailer

A Redditor named Proper-Original-6092 showcased a video highlighting all the animals seen in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and posted it on the GTA 6 subreddit. The same video was also uploaded to YouTube by GTAUniverse (@GTAUV), a fan account.

The creator seems to have gone into great detail to find the exact creatures that were depicted in the teaser. Here's a list of all the animals coming to Grand Theft Auto 6 based on the trailer and the fan-made clip seen above:

American alligator: The American alligator is the most prominently seen animal in the trailer. It's the official state reptile of Florida, the state on which Leonida is based. Gators are seen in several scenes, such as one where a forest official is trying to pull one out of a swimming pool and another where one is casually walking into a department store. Green iguana: A green iguana can be seen perched on the shoulder of an NPC sitting in the streets of Vice City. American flamingo: The trailer showcases a huge flock of flamingos in what looks like a region based on the Everglades. Whooping crane (Juvenile and adult): Several other animals are hidden in the scene with the flamingos, including the whooping crane. There appears to be both an adult and a juvenile variant. Mottled duck: In the same scene, the mottled duck is hidden amid the flock of flamingos. White-tailed deer: The white-tailed deer is also spotted in the same scene. It should be noted that deers are also present in Grand Theft Auto 5. Wild pig: Finally, the last creature to be seen in the flamingo scene is the wild pig, which is just in the backdrop. Loggerhead sea turtle: There are multiple sea turtles near the new type of yacht seen in the trailer. Tiger shark: There's also a tiger shark in the same scene. Bottlenose dolphin: A pod of dolphins can be very minutely spotted in the yacht scene. Brown pelican: There's a flock of pelicans flying overhead in the ocean scene right after the yacht appears on screen. Miniature Pinscher: The tiny dog seen on the Vice City beach is a Miniature Pinscher, according to the OP. Many initially believed that it was a Chihuahua. Rottweiler: The Rottweiler isn't new, as this dog breed was available in GTA 5, with Lamar's dog Chop being the most notable one. West Indian manatee: There's a scene that depicts a region similar to the Florida Keys. This is where the OP spotted a manatee in the water.

Some of these animals, like the American alligator, are hard to miss as the trailer depicts them multiple times and quite prominently. Many of these scenes are references to real-life Florida moments. However, others, like the West Indian manatee, can be difficult to spot as they're only seen in a single scene and are almost hidden.

Upon examining the trailer, it seems as though Rockstar showcased these animals on purpose. This is because only two or three scenes show an incredible variety of animals in a small space. On the other hand, the massive open world of Vice City and Leonida in GTA 6 are expected to have a large amount of wildlife scattered throughout the world.

In other news, Rockstar has added wildlife to GTA Online with the Chop Shop update. However, this feature is exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of the game, which is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

