GTA 6 fans stand divided on whether Rockstar should add Oppressor Mk 3 or not in the trailer

GTA 6 is the next big thing in the gaming industry that fans are looking forward to, but nobody knows what kind of vehicles will appear in it. However, fans have recently started a discussion on social media over a possible addition of the Oppressor Mk 3, a hypothetical successor of Grand Theft Auto Online’s Oppressor Mk II.

The Oppressor Mk II has been a controversial vehicle since its debut in Los Santos in 2018, mainly due to it being used by griefers in free roam. While some fans want a successor of this overpowered hoverbike in GTA 6, others think otherwise.

An Oppressor Mk 3 in GTA 6 trailer: Should Rockstar include it or not?

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, gamer and YouTuber TGG recently started a discussion on the platform by sharing their GTA 6 trailer wishlist. They mentioned that they wanted Rockstar to showcase the Oppressor Mk 3 in the upcoming trailer.

Many Grand Theft Auto Online players and fans agreed with them in a humourous manner and expressed their thoughts via comments:

Fans comment on TGG's post (Image via X)

While some gamers are open to the idea, others are clearly against having the vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 6:

Some fans are against the idea of a vehicle like Oppressor Mk 3 (Image via X)

Rockstar could add something like an Oppressor Mk 3 or a true successor to Oppressor Mk II in the upcoming game’s online mode. However, it’s unlikely that the first trailer will feature it. Instead, fans can expect a look at the fictional setting of Vice City and the protagonists.

Why the Oppressor Mk II is so popular among griefers in GTA Online?

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a one-of-a-kind hoverbike that was added to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the After Hours update. The vehicle is the official Oppressor successor with the ability to hover instead of gliding like its predecessor. This makes traveling in Los Santos and Blaine County very easy, as players can fly through the skies at a staggering top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h).

The Oppressor Mk II also comes with the option to install two front-facing machine guns or missiles, along with few but useful countermeasures, making it a force to be reckoned with. Even after Rockstar nerfed the vehicle last year, it’s still one of the best choices to create chaos in Los Santos.

While the previous GTA 6 leaks didn't reveal anything about the inclusion of such a vehicle, some fans are hoping to get a definitive answer when the game's first trailer gets released early next month.

