The second GTA 6 trailer dropped today, sending the gaming world into a complete frenzy. This trailer shows us more about the two protagonists - Lucia and Jason. We also get glimpses of other important characters in the game and the main map locations in its vast open world, containing multiple distinct regions.

This trailer also showed us glimpses of various iconic locations that seem to make a return from GTA Vice City. Let’s have a look at these locations.

GTA 6 Vice City locations we have seen before

1) Ocean View Hotel

Ocean View Hotel makes a triumphant return in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocean View Hotel in Vice City is an iconic location imprinted in the minds of gamers since the game’s release in 2002. This hotel is the first safehouse you unlock when you start the game. It has a neon-lit signboard and several stairs leading up to a big entrance.

In the new GTA 6 trailer, we get a glimpse of this hotel in one of the scenes featuring a bustling street with many supercars lined up on the main road. While it’s nostalgic to see this hotel back better than before, it remains to be seen whether it also acts as a purchasable safehouse this time as well.

2) Vice Beach

The vast Vice Beach from Vice City returns more crowded than before (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice Beach refers to the long beach strip that takes up a large part of the map in Vice City. Since GTA 6 will feature Vice City as one of its open-world regions, it comes as no surprise that this beach with goofy skaters trying to skate on sand makes a return.

Compared to the original game, this beach will now feature expanded locations inside it. Additionally, the number of NPCs on this beach has been increased massively to make it feel more lived in, like the real-life Miami beach it’s inspired by.

3) Starfish Island

The entire scale of the real-life Starfish Island might be present in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Starfish Island is a unique, oval-shaped island between Vice City Beach and the Vice City mainland. It’s based on the real-life Star Island of Miami, one of the most expensive residences in the USA, affordable only by stars and celebrities (hence its name).

GTA 6 will seemingly bring back this iconic island, making it bigger and brighter than before. It will be complete with big swimming pools and even a golf course for the wealthy. Additionally, it seems that the new installment will try to recreate this real-world island in its entirety, since the glimpse from the trailer makes it seem so.

4) The Pole Position Club

The Pole Position Club might make a comeback as a purchasable property (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pole Position Club is an iconic location in Vice City. In the original game, it was the only explorable strip club, which could be bought by the player later as a side business to earn passive income.

It seems that this location will be making a comeback, as seen in the second trailer. While it’s not directly referred to as such, we believe it to be The Pole Position Club, considering how nostalgic it will be for gamers now in their late 20s and early 30s.

Moreover, the club seems bigger and more densely packed than before, completely reinventing its original look. It will be great if we could purchase this club and earn side income from it as well.

5) Little Havana

Little Havana, controlled by Mexicans and Cubans, is set to make a comeback (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, we have Little Havana, a neighborhood in the Vice City mainland. In the 2002 title, this region was controlled by a Mexican gang called the Cholos. However, this region also houses rival gangs like the Trailer Park Mafia and the Cubans.

We are certain that this place will return in GTA 6 since it’s one of the only locales to feature lots of palm trees on both sides of the road. We also get to see these palm trees in one of the scenes, along with what seems to be a Cuban gang member in a green vehicle. Additionally, a few scenes showing a gang of dirt bikers are most likely from Little Havana.

