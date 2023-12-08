 GTA 6 will have children for the first time in the series: Rumor explored

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated video games, and its first trailer broke multiple records in a short amount of time. However, it has also given way to certain rumors that are garnering significant attention on the internet. A certain scene from the trailer has led many people to believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 might have children in the game for the first time in the series.

These rumors mainly stem from the scene at the 55-second mark in the official trailer, which showed some children playing in the background while the main focus was on the adult NPCs in the front. While this does not substantiate the presence of kids in the upcoming title, it has given wind to rumors and speculations.

This article will further explore this topic and shed more light on the history of kids being in Grand Theft Auto games.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion, rumors, and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 might feature children, but not as NPCs

There were rumors about children in Grand Theft Auto 6 way before Rockstar Games rolled out the first official trailer of the game. People were speculating that Lucia, the female protagonist of the title, might have a kid.

However, the GTA 6 trailer showed a couple of children playing together in the background, which led people to believe that the upcoming title might stray from their general path and include minor NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 6. While this might work in favor of the realism that Rockstar is aiming for, it will cause a lot of other unnecessary issues for the studio.

Rockstar has stated in the past that they will not add children as NPCs in their games. While Red Dead Redemption 2 does have a few kids, players cannot kill/harm them. Adding minor NPCs to the game also clashes with morality and will cause major controversies that the studio does not need in any way.

Kids might appear in cutscenes or "safe spaces" in Grand Theft Auto 6

While there is little chance of kids appearing as NPCs strolling across the streets of Vice City in GTA 6, they might be a part of cutscenes in the game. For example, the only time players have seen a child in the Grand Theft Auto series is in a cutscene in GTA Vice City Stories.

So, fans might see a couple of children through this method. Others have also speculated that the developers might add children in "safe spaces" where the players cannot use the GTA 6 cars or weapons to hurt the children in any way. Several video games have utilized this method successfully in the past.

At the moment, these are mere speculations, and more information will only be available once Rockstar rolls out more trailers or starts the GTA 6 pre-orders.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think it will be a good idea to add kids to GTA 6? No, absolutely not It might work out 0 votes