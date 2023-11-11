GTA Online was among the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees: Everything you need to know

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, was among the nominees for one of Golden Joystick Awards 2023's many awards. This event took place in London on November 10, marking this annual ceremony's 41st rendition. While most of fans' attention is on Rockstar Games' upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto 6, the studio's 2013 release is still going strong.

Much of the title's success is credited to its developer consistently releasing content updates for it. In fact, a new DLC might be arriving later this year. While fans wait for its confirmation, here's everything to know about GTA Online's presence among the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees.

GTA Online was nominated at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 for the Still Playing Award

GTA Online was nominated for the Still Playing Award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023. Although Hello Games' No Man's Sky won in this category, what was impressive was that Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode was still nominated for an award a decade after its launch.

Rockstar has regularly released content updates for it over the last 10 years. While major DLC patches that are rolled out at regular intervals add new items to this title, a GTA Online weekly update is released every Thursday. These usually increase payouts of certain in-game jobs temporarily.

That is how the game has managed to remain incredibly popular over the years. The title that beat Grand Theft Auto Online to the Still Playing Award, No Man's Sky, has also received many content updates since its release. That said, it is very different from the Rockstar Games title in terms of gameplay.

Besides these two games, The Sims 4, Genshin Impact, Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends were also among the nominees for this year's Still Playing Award.

What's next for Grand Theft Auto Online?

A new monthly cycle recently began for GTA +, Grand Theft Auto Online's subscription service on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Its ending date falls on a Tuesday in December, which means that a new major DLC might be released for it later this year.

This has happened a few times before, with the most recent example being the launch of the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023. New Community Challenges have also begun in the game in the latest weekly patch, and beating them will reward exclusive in-game commodities later this year.

The player base is also eagerly waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer, set to be released in December. While last year's GTA 6 leaked footage had unofficially showcased the title in an unfinished state, this upcoming clip will be its first official reveal.

