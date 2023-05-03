5 of the best GTA Online businesses to invest in, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players have endless activities they can indulge in. DLC missions, heists, and businesses are some of the most popular options on that list. However, from everything on offer, businesses allow players to make much money and sustain themselves in the game. To start a business, players must invest a certain amount, which is often relatively high.

Given the number of options, figuring out the best ones can be tricky. To help players with this, here is a list of the five best GTA Online businesses to invest in.

Cocaine Lockups and 4 more of the best GTA Online businesses to invest in, ranked

5) Meth Labs

Meth labs are a part of the many MC Businesses in GTA Online. To establish an MC Business, a player must buy a Biker Clubhouse from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and then purchase a property for one of its subcategories. There are a few Meth Labs available in the game, and their costs range between $910,000 and $1,729,000.

Hire staff and then steal or buy supplies to begin Meth production. The hourly profit margin of a Meth Lab is $21,000. However, if players choose to upgrade the facility to the fullest, it can generate a profit of up to $51,000 per hour. Unfortunately, MC Business Sell missions are pretty tedious.

4) Bunkers

GTA Online Bunkers are the base of operations for manufacturing military-grade weapons illegally. Players can purchase one of the many available Bunkers in GTA Online, costing between $1,165,000 and $2,375,000. However, those who own the Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition get one for free.

Once a Bunker is bought, players can choose whether to sell their product in Los Santos or Blaine County. This makes its selling missions much more straightforward in comparison to MC Businesses. The hourly profit margin of this business is up to $52,000.

3) Nightclubs

Nightclubs are one of the most passive ways to make money in GTA Online. All that needs to be done are Nightclub Management missions at regular intervals, and the facility will generate up to $60,000 per hour. Furthermore, they can use its warehouse to generate extra cash by hiring technicians and completing Nightclub Sell missions.

Players can choose the best Nightclub in GTA Online based on its connectivity. While Nightclubs are pretty profitable, they are not beginner-friendly, costing between $1,080,000 and $1,700,000. Furthermore, players need to own different businesses to be able to use the warehouse.

2) Cocaine Lockups

Cocaine Lockups are the most profitable MC Business in GTA Online. The process of acquiring one is similar to Meth Labs. Cocaine Lockups range between $975,000 and $1,852,500 and are among the best businesses to invest in. While its selling missions are just as tiring as Meth Labs, the money one can get makes them worth the trouble.

The regular hourly profit rate of this business is $30,000. However, players can increase that amount to $72,000 per hour by installing various upgrades. Since all Cocaine Lockups generate the same income, players can save money by purchasing the cheapest one.

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab was added to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. Despite this reasonably new business, it has quickly become popular within the community. Players can get an Acid Lab for free by completing all First Dose missions. It requires further investment to set up the lab, but the DLC missions contribute to generating that amount.

Once that is done, players can buy supplies for $60,000 or steal them via simple resupply missions. Acid Lab Sell missions in GTA Online are straightforward to complete. Players can easily make up to $300,000 by selling a complete batch with an hourly profit rate of $119,000.

