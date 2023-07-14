GTA Online Compact EMP Launcher: Is it worth getting?

The Compact EMP Launcher is a unique Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weapon. It has a rather futuristic design and shoots out EMP grenades. This weapon is available at the Agency Armory and is occasionally listed in the Gun Van's catalog. Since the Compact EMP Launcher can be bought from the Gun Van at a discounted price this week, some players might wonder if it is worth purchasing.

This article will take a closer look at the unique gadget and understand its pros and cons. That said, let's analyze if the Compact EMP Launcher is worth getting in GTA Online.

Analyzing whether the Compact EMP Launcher is worth getting in GTA Online

The Compact EMP Launcher was released in 2021 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Compact EMP Launcher is not exactly a weapon that will be of much use in GTA Online. It shoots out EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) Grenades capable of temporarily shutting down a vehicle's engine.

While this concept is certainly unique, there isn't much practical application. For instance, players might use the Compact EMP launcher to eliminate their pursuers. If hit successfully, the chaser's vehicle will halt for some time. However, they can still fire from their weapons as usual.

Doing this with the help of the Compact Grenade Launcher is much better, as destroying vehicles permanently is a far greater outcome than slowing them down for just a few seconds.

Additionally, the range and trajectory of an EMP Grenade are not easy to judge. This makes hitting fast-moving targets such as the Pegassi Oppressor MK II extremely difficult. Its firing rate is also incredibly slow, adding to its disadvantages.

Although shutting down a vehicle can be productive when chasing it, shooting its tires can be done effectively with a simple pistol. In fact, bullets are highly more accurate in comparison to the Compact EMP Launcher projectiles.

While six EMP Grenade hits can kill other players, it takes a long time due to the excruciatingly slow reload animation that triggers after each shot. During that time, one's adversary can land fatal blows.

However, the biggest detractor from the Compact EMP Launcher is its price tag of $525,000. Even if players get it from Rockstar Games' Gun Van at a discount, its functionality still fails to justify its purchase.

The Compact EMP Launcher ammo is quite pricey (Image via YouTube/GhillieMaster)

Moreover, refilling its ammo costs $1,050 for just 2 EMP Grenades and $10,500 for the full clip. This is considerably high for non-lethal ammunition.

Therefore, the Compact EMP Launcher is not worth getting in the game, even at a discount after the latest GTA Online weekly update. It might be useful in certain situations, but those occasions are extremely rare.

