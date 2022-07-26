GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update launches today: What to expect and more

Today is the day that The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online finally arrives.

The update has occupied every player's mind since its announcement. Considering all of the new additions and features it will bring to GTA Online, it is safe to say that it is one of the most anticipated updates for the game in a while.

Taking into account feedback from the community, Rockstar Games has addressed the most pressing issues raised and implemented new features to improve the overall experience.

However, if there are players who are still unsure about what they are to going to receive with this GTA Online update, this article should clarify things.

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update to increase payouts

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.

The Criminal Enterprises update will increase payouts across a wide variety of GTA Online activities. This will provide both new and seasoned players more flexibility to play the game they love and acquire what they want faster.

Here's a list of activities that are getting payout boosts:

Races

Adversary Modes

Heists

Organizations and MC Members

An email describing first-time payout bonuses throughout Criminal Careers will also be sent to players' phones.

These incentives are available to all CEOs, VIPs and MC Presidents, even if they have completed certain missions before July 26.

Expansion on Criminal Careers

The Criminal Enterprises update will provide players with a variety of new improvements in Criminal Careers.

All business activities, including Sell Missions, are now playable in private sessions (Invite Only, Crew and Friends), regardless of the Criminal Career path players have chosen.

Here are some of the improvements players are going to receive:

Executive

Additional Special Cargo will be found with the aid of a new staff manager named Lupe.

The game will have a brand-new side venture in which Special Cargo shipments will arrive outside the Warehouse for rapid delivery to the docks.

Two new sources of Special Cargo will be included in the diverse spectrum of Source Missions.

Bikers

For a fee and RP, clubhouses with access to the Custom Bike Shop, which will be able to modify the bikes of their clients.

On the wall of the meeting room are two new Clubhouse Contracts that can be completed.

Another option to gain money is to go on a mission to replenish the bar for some Clubhouse customers.

Gunrunners

To earn extra money, players can bring items to a certain Ammu-Nation store every day.

Two further resupply missions are planned.

In order to progress their research, gamers can also get in touch with Agent 14 while they're on the move.

Nightclub owners

Owners of nightclubs can dial Tony to begin Club Management chores or Yohan to begin source missions.

Two more tasks under Club Management.

Now that any troublemakers may be kicked out, VIPs can be escorted to secure locations off-site.

Vehicle enhancements

Rockstar Games has made several improvements to the fleet of new vehicles scheduled to arrive throughout the summer and fall.

Here are some of the vehicle changes players can expect:

Low Grip Tires will be an option for all cars having access to the LS Car Meet, allowing players even more customization possibilities.

Requesting vehicles from the mechanic will result in speedier delivery.

Players who shoot back against (and effectively neutralize) attackers will no longer be penalized for doing so. Players will no longer be charged for destroying another player's weaponized personal vehicle.

Any vehicle that can fit will be accommodated in the Avenger and Mobile Operations Center Vehicle Workshops rather than just a few vehicles (excluding the Oppressor Mk II, which is modified via its own workshop inside the TerrorByte).

Quality of life improvements

Ben @videotech_ Lots of QoL changes!



- Improved payouts for races and adversary modes

- Easier access to snacks and armor

- MKII Oppressor's homing missiles ability will be nerfed to some degree

- Better payouts for the original heist update

- All sell missions can be completed privately Lots of QoL changes!- Improved payouts for races and adversary modes- Easier access to snacks and armor- MKII Oppressor's homing missiles ability will be nerfed to some degree- Better payouts for the original heist update - All sell missions can be completed privately https://t.co/xLIPSm8RYM

Rockstar Games is also bringing several quality of life improvements to GTA Online. Here are some of the biggest ones:

Oppressor Mk II nerfed

Easier access to snacks and armor

Permanent boosts to Race and Adversary mode rewards

New browsing shortcuts and filters will be available on the Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos websites, which may be tabbed using console L1/R1 or LB/RB.

In the Interaction Menu, players will be able to buy maximum ammunition for all weapons at once.

Just the tip of the iceberg

Ben @videotech_ imma sleep now and wake up in 6 hours for the DLC. Loving the feeling of excitement right now. This update changes so many things in many ways. I'm really looking forward to trying everything out soon. imma sleep now and wake up in 6 hours for the DLC. Loving the feeling of excitement right now. This update changes so many things in many ways. I'm really looking forward to trying everything out soon.

All these additions are only the tip of the iceberg.

GTA Online players will also get new weapons, huge contact missions where they get to play as an IAA agent and other quality-of-life changes.

This update will also provide new griefer countermeasures that are going to benefit everyone in the community.

