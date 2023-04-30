GTA Online Custom Licence Plates: Everything you need to know

In GTA Online, players can explore the vast, fictional state of San Andreas, participate in missions, and interact with other players from around the world. One of the most exciting features of the game is the ability to customize vehicles, including adding unique license plates. They have always been an essential element in the world of cars, and GTA Online offers players the chance to personalize their plates with unique designs and text.

This article covers the process of creating custom plates by accessing the License Plate Creator, how to personalize plates quickly, and how players previously could customize license plates before the release of the License Plate Creator in GTA Online.

We will also discuss the importance of custom license plates in the game, how they enhance the player's experience, and what players can do with their custom designs.

The latest License Plate Creator in GTA Online

GTA Online lets players personalize their license plates with unique designs and text using the License Plate Creator. To access the feature, players must log into the Rockstar Games Social Club and initiate the process while simultaneously logging into an online session.

They can choose from five license plate backgrounds and edit the text on the plate. Once the design is finalized, players can select one of their recently used vehicles and place an order. The first license plate order is processed for free, and players can create up to 30 custom plates.

To create custom license plates quickly, players can access the License Plate Creator website through a smartphone or desktop web browser while logged into a GTA Online session. After selecting a design and finalizing the text, players should click the Next button, choose the car they created the plate for, and click Place Order.

The first license plate order is free, and players can create up to 30 custom plates using the creator. Players can click on the license plate to the right of the New Order + button on the website's home page to delete a design.

iFruit app was used to create custom license plates before

Previously, players could use the iFruit app to create custom license plates. They had to navigate to the Los Santos Customs icon in the app's home page and select their GTA Online account to get started. Their 10 most recently used cars will appear on the screen, allowing them to create custom license plates, one at a time.

The app offered a variety of plate backgrounds with urban themes, and the text on the license plate could be altered. After placing an order, players had to collect their license plate from any Los Santos Customs outlet in Grand Theft Auto Online. The first plate was free, and players had to pay $100,000 for every plate thereon.

Custom license plates in GTA Online allow players to personalize their vehicles and add a unique touch to their in-game experience. It gives players a sense of ownership over their vehicles, making them stand out from others. Custom plates can also serve as a status symbol or a way to express creativity and humor.

Furthermore, custom license plates are essential to players' experience because they allow them to identify their cars quickly, especially in crowded public lobbies where many players may have similar-looking vehicles. Custom plates help players locate their car and avoid confusion.

Poll : What tool is comparatively better in your opinion? License Plate Creator iFruit App 0 votes