GTA Online free Orange and Gray Tech Demon Mask: How to get and more

GTA Online players should end the Halloween season on a high note with the Orange and Gray Demon Tech Mask. For the past month or so, Rockstar Games has been giving away all kinds of free facial cosmetics. And while November 2 marks the end of the spooky festivities, GTA Online players can still get their hands on a few masks.

The Orange and Gray Tech Mask will be among the last few Halloween accessories for this year. GTA Online players can collect it till the end of this week, so they better act quickly.

Here's how GTA Online players can get free Orange and Gray Tech Demon Mask

Play one round of Condemned

Getting the item will only take a few minutes of the player's time. Condemned is a rather old Adversary Mode that was released all the way back in 2017. Thankfully, Rockstar loves to bring it back during the Halloween season.

Regardless of whether they win or lose, you only need to play a single round of Condemned. Subsequently, you will be rewarded with the free item within the next few weeks.

According to Rockstar, the Orange and Gray Tech Mask will be delivered within 72 hours of logging in after November 8. This means that it will be quite a while before players can even put on the mask. Regardless, now is a good time for players to check out these Halloween modes since they won't be here forever.

How to play the Halloween mode

The mission objectives for the Condemned Adversary Mode are fairly straightforward. It requires a minimum of two GTA Online players and can contain four at most. One gamer is randomly chosen as the "condemned." Then, they must take out one or more individuals before the timer runs out.

If the "condemned" gamer fails to take out anybody before the clock runs out, they will be eliminated from the Halloween event. However, if they waste a foe within the strict time limit, that player will now be "condemned."

Each individual has a bar that slowly depletes over time. In the event of a time stoppage, the winner will be decided based on whose bar is the least depleted. In other cases, the victor is determined by who survives the round. Either way, completing a round will result in a free mask.

The mask looks very familiar

The Orange and Gray Tech Demon Mask is a multicolored version of the Orange Tech Demon Mask. GTA Online players may remember picking up the latter earlier this month. It was available to anybody who logged in during the first week of October 2022.

Functionally, the new item retains the same look, only with a few differences in color. The Orange and Gray Tech Demon Mask is exactly what the name implies. While the skull is dull-gray color, the horns are brightly lit with orange. There are orange lines that also run down the face as well.

By comparison, the Orange Tech Demon Mask was mostly orange with black horns. GTA Online players can still pick up the Orange and Gray Tech Demon Mask this week, but only for a limited time. Remember, the Condemned event isn't going to last very long.

