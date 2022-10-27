GTA Online players shouldn't forget to log in this week for a free Death mask. For those unaware, this collectible item can normally be found in the Judgement Day Adversary Mode.

Three other masks have already been given out in the past few weeks. Since the Halloween event will end by November 2, players should get it over with as soon as possible.

The Death Mask is basically a skull with red crosshairs in the middle of its forehead. GTA Online players have plenty of time left to add it to their growing collection of free masks. Rockstar has given away so many of them, but this might be the last week to get one.

GTA Online players can finally complete their Judgement Day collection with a free Death mask

Login anytime this week

Starting today, GTA Online players can login and collect their free Death Mask. A notification will appear right as they enter a new session. That said, players have until November 2 to obtain this rare item.

The Death Mask will be delivered straight to their wardrobe. It will be filed under the "Masks" category, so players will need to scroll left or right to find it. The item will be marked with the keyword "Death."

If the player has been logging in every week for the past month, they should have all the Judgement Day masks in their possession. The Death Mask will mark the end of these festivities.

The Judgement Day set is finally complete

Over the past few weeks, GTA Online has been giving away free masks based on the Judgement Day event. Each of these four masks represents a different Horseman of the Apocalypse. However, their release was limited to a specific week this month, as seen below:

War (Available from October 6 - 12, 2022)

(Available from October 6 - 12, 2022) Conquest (Available from October 13 - 19, 2022)

(Available from October 13 - 19, 2022) Famine (Available from October 20 - 26, 2022)

(Available from October 20 - 26, 2022) Death (Available from October 27 - November 2, 2022)

Death is typically the fourth and final horseman, so it's only fitting that Rockstar saved this mask for last. GTA Online players could only acquire the previous masks if they had already logged in that particular week. This shouldn't be an issue for players who regularly play the game.

Judgement Day is still ongoing

On a related note, GTA Online players have until the end of the week to play this Adversary Mode. The Judgement Day event was first introduced back on October 6. According to Rockstar on their Newswire page, it was supposed to last for an entire month, so it will draw to a close this week.

Riders are tasked with taking down the Hunted within a time limit. The former team is given a wide variety of special abilities, such as extra health and speed. Meanwhile, the latter can pick up weapons from the ground. They can also resurrect their comrades by taking out a Rider.

The final minute is where it really gets tough in GTA Online. Neither team can revive their fallen allies, so they have to make every single move count. Judgement Day will likely end by the end of this week. Players have until November 2 to check it out for themselves.

