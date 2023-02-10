GTA Online gets 7 new Community Series jobs with February 9 weekly update

GTA Online recently received a brand new weekly update on February 9, 2023, adding fresh jobs this Valentine's week. Rockstar Games has added seven new combat-focused Community Series jobs, with players earning 2x bonuses throughout the event.

The playlist includes some of the best and most creative Team Deathmatches, Stunt Race, and more fun game modes.

New GTA Online Community Series jobs are now available this Valentine's event week

The latest GTA Online weekly update kickstarted the Valentine's Day event of 2023 by adding brand new Community Series Jobs.

Here’s a complete list of jobs added to the Community Series playlist in the game:

[K] Construction Site (KAIZEN-24-7) Khanjali Royale (I-Daswoelfchen-I) Pirates of Los Santos (GoodFellah) Apocalypse (VoltycQc) ! THE PHANTOM DRAIN ! (DlSBY_) Castle Top (WildMan2yyz) Beach Bum (andreww2012)

To access these new Community Series Jobs, one must visit Legion Square in Los Santos or via the options menu.

GTA Online players can also earn double cash and RP by completing any of the above-listed Community Series jobs throughout the week, along with extra bonuses in the following modes:

3x cash and RP - Shotgun Wedding DM

Shotgun Wedding DM 3x cash and RP - Till Death Do Us Part

Till Death Do Us Part 1.5x cash and RP – Payphone Hits

They can also find diamonds in the vault while doing The Diamond Casino Heist, with a 40% chance of finding them for the next seven days. Rockstar is also giving free items to claim by logging in this week:

Valentines Blazer

Heartbreak Pendant

Players can also get the unique Los Santos Livery for the new Classique Broadway by acquiring the vehicle before February 15, 2023.

Important details regarding the new Classique Broadway drip-feed car in GTA Online

Classique Broadway is one of the new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed cars. It is a two-door civilian muscle classic car that is heavily inspired by the following real-world iconic iterations:

Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan (1946-1948)

Chevrolet Fleetline

Chevrolet Stylemaster

Chevrolet Fleetmaster

Oldsmobile Series 70 (1939-1940)

The vehicle has a hidden Grand Theft Auto 4 Easter Egg in the form of a unique horn, the same one used by NPC-driven FIB Buffalo in the game.

Game files suggest that this new car can reach a top speed of 78.29 mph (126.00 km/h) without any performance upgrades. With the right set of parts, one can use the vehicle in the landraces available in the game.

Players can also earn the much-awaited Downtown Cab Co. livery for Classique Broadway by completing this easy task in Taxi Work jobs.

